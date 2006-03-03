Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 002_1 – La Guerra delle Console Prima Parte

TA 002_1 – La Guerra delle Console Prima Parte

3 marzo 2006 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
Microsoft Xbox 360 Vs Sony Playstation 3 Vs Nintendo Revolution – Cenni di HDTV – Console Vs Pc – Analisi delle date di rilascio – Hardware Ms Xbox360: IBM’s Xenon e ATI’s Xenos – Elaborazione simmetrica e vettoriale – Hardware PS3: Cell e RSX – Introduzione ai processori RISC e alle pipeline – Analisi dell’architettura del Cell Processor di Sony, IBM e Toshiba – PPE ed SPE – Hardware Revolution: Broadway ed Hollywood – Supporti di memorizzazione: (HD) DVD e Blu-Ray – Considerazioni sul DRM: l’intervento di Bill Gates – Console come mediacenter – Accessori, comunicazione e joypad – L’innovazione del Wi-Fi – Il rivoluzionario controller di Revolution

