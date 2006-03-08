Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 002_2 – La Guerra delle Console Seconda Parte

TA 002_2 – La Guerra delle Console Seconda Parte

8 marzo 2006 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [42:07m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Continua il viaggio nel mondo della settima generazione di console da videogiochi – Analisi delle strategie di Nintendo per GameCube e DS – Puo’ l’horror di Resident Evil salvare Nintendo ? – Xbox Live! il servizio per il gaming on line di Microsoft – Xbox 360: le limitazioni della retrocompatibilita’ con i vecchi giochi – La posizione Sony sulla condivisione dei contenuti limita Playstation 3 come mediacenter? – L’esempio di PSX – Famiglia Playstation : compatibilita’ totale – Il gioco online visto da Sony – Analisi dei modelli di servizio di gioco online – Revolution Virtual Console: come giocare la storia dei videogiochi dagli otto bit ad oggi – Il retrogaming – L’importanza dei tool di sviluppo: il caso Sega Saturn – Microsoft XNA SDK per Xbox 360 – Le SDK di Revolution a 2000 dollari: la vera rivoluzione? Le modifiche alle console: Linux su Xbox, Playstation 2 e GameCube – I prezzi previsti per le console e la vendita sottocosto – Considerazioni finali

No related posts.

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , , , ,
  1. Xbox code generator free
    25 febbraio 2014 a 8:32 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web
    host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?

    I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  2. annuaire inversé
    14 maggio 2014 a 1:17 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    When someone writes an paragraph he/she maintains the thought of a user in
    his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it. So that’s why this paragraph is amazing.
    Thanks!

  3. Test
    11 ottobre 2016 a 1:29 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this webpage; this web site consists of amazing and in fact fine
    information designed for readers.

  4. Masha and the Bear
    13 ottobre 2016 a 3:15 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout
    of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.

    But maybe you could a little more in the way
    of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

  5. Coral
    1 novembre 2016 a 1:59 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    This is very interesting, You are an excessively skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in quest of extra of your
    wonderful post. Additionally, I have shared your site
    in my social networks

  6. internet
    13 novembre 2016 a 13:04 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable experience about unexpected feelings.

  7. driving school instructor
    16 novembre 2016 a 4:45 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    Good info. Lucky me I recently found your website by accident (stumbleupon).

    I’ve bookmarked it for later!

  8. AiScores
    23 novembre 2016 a 12:45 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    Quality articles is the key to be a focus for the users to pay a quick visit the website,
    that’s what this site is providing.

  9. Horror movies 2017
    26 dicembre 2016 a 2:32 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great blog you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find good quality writing like yours nowadays.
    I truly appreciate people like you! Take care!!

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...