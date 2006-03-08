TA 002_2 – La Guerra delle Console Seconda Parte
Continua il viaggio nel mondo della settima generazione di console da videogiochi – Analisi delle strategie di Nintendo per GameCube e DS – Puo’ l’horror di Resident Evil salvare Nintendo ? – Xbox Live! il servizio per il gaming on line di Microsoft – Xbox 360: le limitazioni della retrocompatibilita’ con i vecchi giochi – La posizione Sony sulla condivisione dei contenuti limita Playstation 3 come mediacenter? – L’esempio di PSX – Famiglia Playstation : compatibilita’ totale – Il gioco online visto da Sony – Analisi dei modelli di servizio di gioco online – Revolution Virtual Console: come giocare la storia dei videogiochi dagli otto bit ad oggi – Il retrogaming – L’importanza dei tool di sviluppo: il caso Sega Saturn – Microsoft XNA SDK per Xbox 360 – Le SDK di Revolution a 2000 dollari: la vera rivoluzione? Le modifiche alle console: Linux su Xbox, Playstation 2 e GameCube – I prezzi previsti per le console e la vendita sottocosto – Considerazioni finali
John Carmack parla di DirectX (a fondo pagina)
