TA 009 – P2P e File Sharing

16 ottobre 2006
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [86:10m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

File sharing: archivio dello scibile umano o strumento criminale? – L’architettura di rete peer to peer – Le basi del file sharing – Tipologie di file sharing su p2p: con server, puro e anonimo – Elementi comuni: hash code, correzione errori e code – Alcune piattaforme p2p nel dettaglio : Direct Connect (DC++), FastTrack (Kazaa), Edonkey2000 (eMule), Bittorrent (uTorrent) – Niente spyware con i client open source – L’affascinante algoritmo di “Ant colony optimization” di Mute – Podcast con Bittorrent – P2P Legale – Alcune considerazioni sull’aspetto legale – Prospettive future e opinioni: P2P meglio della TV?

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , ,
