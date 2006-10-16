TA 009 – P2P e File Sharing
File sharing: archivio dello scibile umano o strumento criminale? – L’architettura di rete peer to peer – Le basi del file sharing – Tipologie di file sharing su p2p: con server, puro e anonimo – Elementi comuni: hash code, correzione errori e code – Alcune piattaforme p2p nel dettaglio : Direct Connect (DC++), FastTrack (Kazaa), Edonkey2000 (eMule), Bittorrent (uTorrent) – Niente spyware con i client open source – L’affascinante algoritmo di “Ant colony optimization” di Mute – Podcast con Bittorrent – P2P Legale – Alcune considerazioni sull’aspetto legale – Prospettive future e opinioni: P2P meglio della TV?
Dalla Wiki italiana:
___________________
Dalla Wiki inglese:
Comparison of Bittorrent clients
___________________
Software:
DC ++ , eMule (windows), aMule (linux, mac, bsd), Bittorrent, MicroTorrent (windows), Mute, Ants, Rodi, Gnunet
___________________
Varie:
Jamendo
(download legale musica CC)
Legal Torrents
Public Domain Torrents
Evil Genius Chronicles
(podcast via bittorrent)
Faq Siae
BBC chiede aiuto ai video pirati
Il sito del Misterioso Mr D.
