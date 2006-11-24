TA 010 – Videogiochi Open Source
E’ giunto il momento di dire addio al luogo comune secondo il quale i “giochi gratis” sono solo giochetti come solitari e puzzle. – Introduzione al videogame open source – portabilità multipiattaforma – John Carmack e i motori grafici open source – Definizione di First Person Shooter, Real Time Strategy, MMORPG, Turn Based Strategy – FPS Open Source: CodeRED: Alien Arena 2007 e Tremolous – RTS Open Source: Glest e Globulation 2 – MMORPG Open Source: Planeshift – TBS Open Source: UFO: Alien invasion, un vero discendente di UFO: Enemy Unknown.
Nessuno vi sentirà gridare…
Musica addizionale proveniente dalle colonne sonore di Alien Arena e Glest.
Episodio da ascoltare fino in fondo! (special guest star: il Dok)
Recensiti per voi
CodeRED: Alien Arena
(Windows, Linux, sorgenti)
T R E M U L O U S
(Windows, Linux, sorgenti)
Per Mac OS X cerca qui.
GLEST
(Windows, Linux, sorgenti)
Per Linux cerca qui.
Globulation 2
(Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, FreeBSD, sorgenti)
PlaneShift
(Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, FreeBSD, sorgenti)
UFO: Alien Invasion
(Windows, sorgenti)
___________________
Approfondimenti
John Carmack
Top 25 PC games of ALL times
Retroview X-COM: UFO Defense
Nota: X-COM: UFO Defense è il nome americano del gioco europeo UFO: Enemy Unknown
___________________
Varie
Beppe Grillo e l’Open Source nelle PA
Mie considerazioni sullo stesso argomento. (blog)
No related posts.
e suis blazée car nous avons pas de grands moyens et mon mari m’a vu tellement heureuse de voir le sac qui me fait rêver depuis 3 ans à un prix “plus abordable” qu’il me l’a acheté pour noël. Mais là j’ai plus envie de pleurer qu’autre chose. J’attends la livraison (si la douane ne le détruit pas car à prioris c’est de la contrefaçon) et je vais voir avec ma banque si on peut faire une opposition ou quelque chose
On the other days, I want you to focus on building you core strength
via Pilates and Yoga, along with plenty of bodyweight exercises.
Both athletes train to reach their goal, but their goals are
quite different. The amount of muscle lost during a vacation from weight training can be significant if the time away from such workouts
is excessive, so my recommended period of time to vacation from weight
training workouts is seven days, and preferably, a vacation from weight
training should never exceed two weeks, as
the body begins to reduce the amount of muscle after a 1-2 week period (dependent upon genetics).
” A Bicep curl is an instance of this form of exercising. Endomorph bodies are typically large, soft, and round, and men in this class will usually have trouble losing weight and slimming down their stature.
That is really fascinating, You’re a very professional
blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to in search of extra of your wonderful post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks
I think this is one of the most important information for
me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want
to remark on some general things, The web site style is wonderful, the
articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
get the greatest mortgage lenders around
Fighting style at some poiint moved to Okinawa with invesfors from thhe Fukoien Province of China,
and also was developed into a martial art called Okinawa-te.
Hello colleagues, how is everything, and what you would like
to say concerning this piece of writing, in my view its genuinely amazing in support of me.
This has been over a week currently, although I have called them and they have
not mounted it or delivered all the money I placed into
this game.
トレンドアフィリをやるのにキーワード選定は必ず必要です。
キーワード分析をするのに重宝するツールがこちら！
I am writing to let you be aware of what a awesome encounter my child gained checking your blog.
She realized plenty of pieces, with the inclusion of what itt
is like to possess a marvelous teaching mood to make a number of
people quite simply fully understand chosen tortuous matters.
You really surpassed readers’ desires. Thank you for offering
these informative, safe, informative and also cool thoughts on yyour topic to Ethel.