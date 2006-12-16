Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 011 – I Segreti di Babbo Natale

TA 011 – I Segreti di Babbo Natale

16 dicembre 2006 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [53:17m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Babbo Natale? Ma non era solo un’invenzione della Coca Cola? O al massimo un simpatico omone magico?

I have a million questions spinning round my head

Come fa a sapere chi è stato buono?

 Until I get some answers I refuse to go to bed

Quindi ci sono prove strumentali della sua esistenza? Interessante!

Tell me how he does it all in just one night

No Relativity No Christmas?

Nine reindeer and just one sleigh does not sound right

Ma non si disintegra nell’atmosfera?

Maybe Santa travels in a UFO?

Ma il naso di Rudolph è proprio rosso?

Fast as light and painted white to blend in with the snow !

Come fa Babbo Natale a consegnare i regali in una sola notte? Come riesce ad introdursi nei camini? A quale velocità si muove la sua slitta? Il naso di Rudolph è davvero rosso? Qual’è il rapporto che lega Santa Claus e la fisica quantistica? E’ vero che i militari statunitensi lo tengono sotto controllo? Quali sono i segreti della sua tecnologia?

Tutte le domande che vi siete sempre posti sul misterioso personaggio, troveranno risposta in questa approfondita e scottante (colpa dell’attrito) inchiesta.

Buone feste da Tecnica Arcana!

Tracking
___________________

NORAD tracks Santa

Santa’s Toy Hunt and Santa Tracker in Google Earth.

Physics and Technology
___________________

Fermilab: Santa at nearly the speed of light

The Physics of Santa Claus

Testi delle canzoni
(su, su cantate con noi!)
___________________

Lord Weatherby
Santa Claus Is Freaking Me Out

Lee Harris
 Santa Claus – Sick of Christmas

Musica utilizzata:
thehipcolaCarol of the Bells [Official Website]
Charlie CroweO Holy Night [Official Website]
Doug Boldt Hark! The Herald Angels Sing with Angels We Have Heard On High [Official Website]
Lord Weatherby Santa Claus Is Freaking Me Out [Official Website]
the Doodlers WhatChildIsThis-byJimNovak [Official Website]
Doug Boldt Deck The Halls with We Wish You A Merry Christmas [Official Website]
Lee Harris Santa Claus – Sick of Christmas [Official Website]

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

Pensate come sarebbe stato questo episodio senza la musica messa a disposizione dagli autori gratuitamente. Per i vostri regali e per la colonna sonora delle vostre feste preferite brani di artisti podsafe o creative commons. Maggiori informazioni sull’acquisto sono disponibili sui siti degli artisti.

