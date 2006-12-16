TA 011 – I Segreti di Babbo Natale
Babbo Natale? Ma non era solo un’invenzione della Coca Cola? O al massimo un simpatico omone magico?
I have a million questions spinning round my head
Come fa a sapere chi è stato buono?
Until I get some answers I refuse to go to bed
Quindi ci sono prove strumentali della sua esistenza? Interessante!
Tell me how he does it all in just one night
No Relativity No Christmas?
Nine reindeer and just one sleigh does not sound right
Ma non si disintegra nell’atmosfera?
Maybe Santa travels in a UFO?
Ma il naso di Rudolph è proprio rosso?
Fast as light and painted white to blend in with the snow !
Come fa Babbo Natale a consegnare i regali in una sola notte? Come riesce ad introdursi nei camini? A quale velocità si muove la sua slitta? Il naso di Rudolph è davvero rosso? Qual’è il rapporto che lega Santa Claus e la fisica quantistica? E’ vero che i militari statunitensi lo tengono sotto controllo? Quali sono i segreti della sua tecnologia?
Tutte le domande che vi siete sempre posti sul misterioso personaggio, troveranno risposta in questa approfondita e scottante (colpa dell’attrito) inchiesta.
Buone feste da Tecnica Arcana!
Tracking
___________________
Santa’s Toy Hunt and Santa Tracker in Google Earth.
Physics and Technology
___________________
Fermilab: Santa at nearly the speed of light
Testi delle canzoni
(su, su cantate con noi!)
___________________
Lord Weatherby
Santa Claus Is Freaking Me Out
Lee Harris
Santa Claus – Sick of Christmas
Musica utilizzata:
thehipcola – Carol of the Bells [Official Website]
Charlie Crowe – O Holy Night [Official Website]
Doug Boldt – Hark! The Herald Angels Sing with Angels We Have Heard On High [Official Website]
Lord Weatherby – Santa Claus Is Freaking Me Out [Official Website]
the Doodlers – WhatChildIsThis-byJimNovak [Official Website]
Doug Boldt – Deck The Halls with We Wish You A Merry Christmas [Official Website]
Lee Harris – Santa Claus – Sick of Christmas [Official Website]
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Pensate come sarebbe stato questo episodio senza la musica messa a disposizione dagli autori gratuitamente. Per i vostri regali e per la colonna sonora delle vostre feste preferite brani di artisti podsafe o creative commons. Maggiori informazioni sull’acquisto sono disponibili sui siti degli artisti.
