TAT 001 – Antivirus e Giochi
9 febbraio 2006 Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
Due chiacchiere su Tecnica Arcana e presentazione di TA Telegrafica – Metallari Creative Commons – AntiVir PersonalEdition Classic – Food Force in italiano – Gioco strategico open source Battle for Wesnoth
Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana antivir, antivirus, creative commons, open source, videogiochi, wesnoth
