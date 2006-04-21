RuneScape: il Gioco di Ruolo Multiplayer online gratuito della Jagex basato su tecnologia Java giocabile via browser – Introduzione ai RPG e MMORPG – Panoramica su RuneScape: caratteristiche tecniche e requisiti minimi – Evoluzione del personaggio: esperienza, combattimenti, magia, preghiera – Attivita’ in Runescape: le quest, l’artigianato, cucina, caccia, pesca e lavoro in miniera – Economia – Vantaggi dell’abbonamento – I difetti del gioco

