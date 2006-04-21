Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 007 – RuneScape

TAT 007 – RuneScape

21 aprile 2006
 
RuneScape: il Gioco di Ruolo Multiplayer online gratuito della Jagex basato su tecnologia Java giocabile via browser – Introduzione ai RPG e MMORPG – Panoramica su RuneScape: caratteristiche tecniche e requisiti minimi – Evoluzione del personaggio: esperienza, combattimenti, magia, preghiera – Attivita’ in Runescape: le quest, l’artigianato, cucina, caccia, pesca e lavoro in miniera – Economia – Vantaggi dell’abbonamento – I difetti del gioco

RuneScape Home Page

RuneScape Game Manual

RuneScape (en.wiki)

Jagex Website

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...