TAT 007 – RuneScape
21 aprile 2006
RuneScape: il Gioco di Ruolo Multiplayer online gratuito della Jagex basato su tecnologia Java giocabile via browser – Introduzione ai RPG e MMORPG – Panoramica su RuneScape: caratteristiche tecniche e requisiti minimi – Evoluzione del personaggio: esperienza, combattimenti, magia, preghiera – Attivita’ in Runescape: le quest, l’artigianato, cucina, caccia, pesca e lavoro in miniera – Economia – Vantaggi dell’abbonamento – I difetti del gioco
