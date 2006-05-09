TAT 008 – Nintendo Goes Nuts!
9 maggio 2006 Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
Nintendo Pee… ehm… Nintendo Wii: il nuovo nome di Nintendo Revolution, la console Next-Gen della casa giapponese – Analisi semiseria delle reazione al curioso nome nel mondo anglosassone – Lego rilascia specifiche hardware e software di Mindstorms NXT come open source, firmware compreso – Un ascoltatore solleva perplessita’ sulla presenza di pubblicita’ Microsoft contro Linux su riviste dedicate a questo sistema operativo
Lego Mindstorm NXT – Open Source press release
No related posts.
Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana lego, mindstorms, nintendo, revolution, wii
I have been browsing on-line greater than
three hours as of late, but I by no means found
any interesting article like yours. It is beautiful price enough for me.
In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.
aol blog list
It’s an awesome post for all the online visitors; they will take advantage from it I
am sure.
Thanks for another great article. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such a
perfect way of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such
information.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at proper place and other person will also
do same in favor of you.
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it
and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.
Why viewers still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing
is accessible on net?
è da dսe orе che cerco e il tuo blog è l’unica cosa interessantе che ho visto.
Davver ƿromettente. Se tutte le рersone che creano pagine web si preoccuƿassero di fornire materiale
appassiօnante come questo la ree sarebbe di sicuro molto
più facile da visitare. Ti ringrazio!!
I go to see daily a few blogs and websites to read articles, except this weblog provides quality
based writing.
Hello I am so thrilled I found your website, I really found you by accident,
while I was looking on Digg for something else, Regardless I am
here now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read
it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more,
Please do keep up the superb work.
Excellent web site you have here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours nowadays.
I honestly appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Sono 1 ѕettiimana che navigo e questo blog è la sola cosa brillante che trovo.
Veramente brillɑnte. Sᥱ tutte leе persone che creano
articoli si preoccupassero di dare materiale convoncente come questo la rete sarebbe
sicuramente più facile dа leggere. Grazie
Olɑ una mia amica mi ha mandato l’indirіzzo di questo sito e sօno venuto a
veԀere com’è. Mi piace enormemente. Subito messo tra i prefeгiti.
Stupendo blog e temkplate eccezionale!!
転居のため荷物をまとめる時に皿やグラスなどの割れ物はタオルや洋服等の布で包んで梱包します不要な雑誌や、新聞紙もいいですが、想像以上に量が多くなり、処分が困難です。
近頃の人は、固定電話を必要としないケースが多くみられます。最近は、100円均一のお店にも引越しに便利なアイテムが沢山店頭に置いてありますので、ぜひ上手に役立ててみてください。
引っ越しの場合、コンロには気をつけなければなりません。それは、他の物と別で、ガスの元栓をストップしてからでないとできないからです。
Definitely imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be at the internet the simplest thing to remember of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while other folks think about concerns
that they just do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail
upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , other people could take
a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
Hi to every one, the contents present at this site are truly
awesome for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.