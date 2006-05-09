Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 008 – Nintendo Goes Nuts!

TAT 008 – Nintendo Goes Nuts!

9 maggio 2006 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [24:04m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Nintendo Pee… ehm… Nintendo Wii: il nuovo nome di Nintendo Revolution, la console Next-Gen della casa giapponese – Analisi semiseria delle reazione al curioso nome nel mondo anglosassone – Lego rilascia specifiche hardware e software di Mindstorms NXT come open source, firmware compreso – Un ascoltatore solleva perplessita’ sulla presenza di pubblicita’ Microsoft contro Linux su riviste dedicate a questo sistema operativo

wii.nintendo.com

Engadget Podcast #77

Revolution Report Podcast

Whee (eng.wiki)

Lego Mindstorm NXT – Open Source press release

No related posts.

Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , ,
  1. aol blog list
    15 gennaio 2014 a 9:54 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    I have been browsing on-line greater than
    three hours as of late, but I by no means found
    any interesting article like yours. It is beautiful price enough for me.
    In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.

    aol blog list

  2. cerrajero valencia
    16 luglio 2014 a 18:18 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    It’s an awesome post for all the online visitors; they will take advantage from it I
    am sure.

  3. The Modern Woman’s Guide to Strength Training – Girls Gone Strong
    28 luglio 2014 a 5:23 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thanks for another great article. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such a
    perfect way of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such
    information.

  4. best software house in pakistan
    28 agosto 2014 a 10:38 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at proper place and other person will also
    do same in favor of you.

  5. Battle Camp cheats
    10 settembre 2014 a 1:05 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it
    and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.

  6. Tammara
    27 settembre 2014 a 8:09 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    Why viewers still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing
    is accessible on net?

  7. Delilah
    24 ottobre 2014 a 4:43 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    è da dսe orе che cerco e il tuo blog è l’unica cosa interessantе che ho visto.
    Davver ƿromettente. Se tutte le рersone che creano pagine web si preoccuƿassero di fornire materiale
    appassiօnante come questo la ree sarebbe di sicuro molto
    più facile da visitare. Ti ringrazio!!

  8. Mypkweb.Com
    30 dicembre 2014 a 17:37 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    I go to see daily a few blogs and websites to read articles, except this weblog provides quality
    based writing.

  9. Daryl
    4 giugno 2016 a 21:34 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello I am so thrilled I found your website, I really found you by accident,
    while I was looking on Digg for something else, Regardless I am
    here now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read
    it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS
    feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more,
    Please do keep up the superb work.

  10. dgn2200 default password
    5 giugno 2016 a 12:09 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    Excellent web site you have here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours nowadays.
    I honestly appreciate people like you! Take care!!

  11. rovine maya messico
    18 giugno 2016 a 1:27 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita

    Sono 1 ѕettiimana che navigo e questo blog è la sola cosa brillante che trovo.
    Veramente brillɑnte. Sᥱ tutte leе persone che creano
    articoli si preoccupassero di dare materiale convoncente come questo la rete sarebbe
    sicuramente più facile dа leggere. Grazie

  12. backdoor modem alcatel fix
    21 settembre 2016 a 20:07 | #12
    Rispondi | Cita

    Olɑ una mia amica mi ha mandato l’indirіzzo di questo sito e sօno venuto a
    veԀere com’è. Mi piace enormemente. Subito messo tra i prefeгiti.
    Stupendo blog e temkplate eccezionale!!

  13. http://xn--68jt71kjxb6wab01as00c40k.com/
    22 ottobre 2016 a 17:55 | #13
    Rispondi | Cita

    転居のため荷物をまとめる時に皿やグラスなどの割れ物はタオルや洋服等の布で包んで梱包します不要な雑誌や、新聞紙もいいですが、想像以上に量が多くなり、処分が困難です。

    近頃の人は、固定電話を必要としないケースが多くみられます。最近は、100円均一のお店にも引越しに便利なアイテムが沢山店頭に置いてありますので、ぜひ上手に役立ててみてください。

    引っ越しの場合、コンロには気をつけなければなりません。それは、他の物と別で、ガスの元栓をストップしてからでないとできないからです。

  14. dmv practice test
    9 dicembre 2016 a 2:02 | #14
    Rispondi | Cita

    Definitely imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be at the internet the simplest thing to remember of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked while other folks think about concerns
    that they just do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail
    upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , other people could take
    a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

  15. netgear n300 dgn2200 dd-wrt
    11 febbraio 2017 a 17:16 | #15
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi to every one, the contents present at this site are truly
    awesome for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...