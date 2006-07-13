TAT 010 – T-Amp
Una coppia di casse di cartone (SoundpaX) ed un amplificatore di plastica (T-Amp), cosi nasce la rivoluzione dell’hi-fi. – Sonic Impact T-Amp un innovativo amplificatore genera scompiglio nel mondo audiofilo – Le reazioni dei recensori – Il confronto con amplificatori hi end – I difetti di T-Amp – Tripath TA 2024 il cuore tecnologico dell’ “Ammazza Giganti” – Approfondimenti su amplificatori di classe T, amplificatori digitali e amplificatori in classe D – Super T-Amp e progetti derivati
Recensione T-Amp e Soundpax @ nomorefx.com
Recensione Super T-Amp @ 6moons
Switching (class D) amplifier (en.wiki)
