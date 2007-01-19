Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 012 – Wi-Fi a Chamois

TA 012 – Wi-Fi a Chamois

19 gennaio 2007 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [54:15m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Intervento di Francesco Cariati

Un bel caso di abbattimento del Digital Divide: Chamois, piccolo paese a 1800 metri di altitudine in Valle d’Aosta. Grazie ad un collegamento bidirezionale satellitare e alla distribuzione del segnale via Wi-Fi gli abitanti e i turisti di questo piccolo paradiso inacessibile alle auto possono contare su rete e servizi.

Comune di Chamois

Punto Informatico parla di Chamois

Un articolo di 12 V.d.A.

Il sito di Francesco Cariati

Le foto di Francesco sul progetto

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeReflections

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...