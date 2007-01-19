TA 012 – Wi-Fi a Chamois
Intervento di Francesco Cariati
Un bel caso di abbattimento del Digital Divide: Chamois, piccolo paese a 1800 metri di altitudine in Valle d’Aosta. Grazie ad un collegamento bidirezionale satellitare e alla distribuzione del segnale via Wi-Fi gli abitanti e i turisti di questo piccolo paradiso inacessibile alle auto possono contare su rete e servizi.
Punto Informatico parla di Chamois
Le foto di Francesco sul progetto
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana chamois, digital divide, wifi
