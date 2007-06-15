Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 016 – Retrocomputing con Bruno Grampa

TA 016 – Retrocomputing con Bruno Grampa

15 giugno 2007 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [85:45m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Con Bruno Grampa, uno dei massimi esponenti del retrocomputing italiano, riviviamo l’età dell’oro dell’home computing degli anni 80.
Dalle epiche battaglie tra Commodore e Sinclair, Atari ST e Amiga, fra successi straordinari, drammatici fallimenti, genio e sregolatezza, grandi imprenditori, inventori bizzarri e persino un po’ di gossip.

La memoria corre veloce non solo tra i vecchi computer giungendo fino alle BBS, a fidonet e alla nascita di internet.

L’episodio termina con la presentazione di Varese Retrocomputing 2007, manifestazione ideata da Bruno Grampa alla quale gli ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana sono invitati!

Bruno Grampa

Blog

Gli Amici di HAL
(Museo Computer)

Varese Retrocomputing

HAL BBS

Società:

Sinclair , Commodore , Amstrad , Atari

Persone:

Sir Clive Sinclair , Sir Alan Michael Sugar , Jeff Minter

Macchine:

C=64, Spectrum, QL Amiga, Atari ST, MSX, SC3000, C= Plus4, Vectrex, Lisa

Eventi:

Il rapimento di Natasha Kampusch e il C=64

PacMan Championship su XBOX 360

Gates VS Jobs (iTunes)

Ricordi:

Microdrive, 3′ floppy, Commodore 1541, guru meditation, Sinclair C5, Occhiali per il Vectrex, BBS, Fidonet, Baud, Joust, Demo Scene, Ghostbusters (gioco)

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeReflections

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , ,
  1. http://Www.youtube.com/
    10 giugno 2014 a 15:11 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    Architects & designers are using this technology to present ideas.
    This spectacular DISH Network Google TV helps you to enjoy the best
    TV plus the best of web. Other features of the device
    include durability, excellent color quality, bright light
    output, full HD playback, etc.

  2. Delia
    23 luglio 2014 a 7:43 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of info on your site.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and individually
    recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this
    web site.

  3. Maisie
    9 agosto 2014 a 18:16 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    You are so awesome! I do not suppose I’ve truly read something like that before.
    So nice to discover someone with a few genuine thoughts on this subject matter.
    Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site is something that
    is needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!

  4. More
    2 settembre 2014 a 22:33 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    Meditation offers a sense of making progress beyond neutral and into the positive side. Iï¿½ve never ended a meditation session without feeling greater ï¿½ better than if Iï¿½d merely taken a nap. It feels like my feverish little mind took a party.

  5. MoneyAtica
    10 ottobre 2014 a 18:58 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    certainly appreciate your internet site nevertheless, you really need to look at the punctuation in some of your content. A few of possibilities filled by using transliteration difficulties so i to uncover that incredibly disturbing to see the certainty in contrast I am going to undoubtedly give back again. certainly appreciate your internet site nevertheless, you really need to look at the punctuation in some of your content. A few of possibilities filled by using transliteration difficulties so i to uncover that incredibly disturbing to see the certainty in contrast I am going to undoubtedly give back again.

  6. 品川グースホテル予約
    4 novembre 2014 a 0:46 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    それは、このとき今そこにプラットフォームをブログ今は。あなたのブログ上で使用して| あなたがしているあなたがしているを何ということです（私が読んだことから）？

  7. Facebook
    1 febbraio 2015 a 8:31 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    They are sorted into free, mainstream and paid membership sites.

    Close the registry entry list and restart the PC so that
    you can make modifications effective. So I went and bought a few books because
    of it and since I’m a serious bookworm and a proud information junkie, I
    quickly ran from material to learn, so I panicked somewhat bit because I’m kind of on a budget (aren’t most of us) and
    very soon after came to the realization that I may be beyond my “kindle fix” for a time if I didn’t get me something
    good to see, and read asap.

  8. gift for men
    26 marzo 2015 a 2:37 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    It’s difficult to find experienced people for this subject, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
    Thanks

  9. herbal asam urat
    19 maggio 2015 a 1:34 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it,
    you’re a great author. I will remember to bookmark your
    blog and definitely will come back later on.
    I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great job,
    have a nice evening!

  10. Jerico
    27 maggio 2015 a 6:15 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    What’s up to all, it’s truly a good for me to pay a
    visit this site, it consists of useful Information.

  11. A futurzweb web destination
    20 agosto 2015 a 21:22 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita

    you are actually a excellent webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing.
    It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
    Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a excellent job in this
    subject!

  12. Ahora aqui las puedes tener Tablet muy economicas
    31 agosto 2015 a 9:09 | #12
    Rispondi | Cita

    Las tablets Samsung son las mas funcionales Desde esta sitio podreis haceros con cualquiera de los nuevos modelos
    de Tablet

  13. nintendo cube
    10 settembre 2015 a 16:42 | #13
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually used to be a enjoyment account it.
    Look advanced to far introduced agreeable from you! However,
    hhow could we keep uup a correspondence?

  14. View Private Facebook Photos Mobile
    24 ottobre 2015 a 12:41 | #14
    Rispondi | Cita

    That content is then used to rank your website with particular keywords.
    So, whatever you are selling, Facebook will readily provide you with potential clients.
    The profile picture of your page gives you a lot of creative license.

  15. mira mas ordenador aqui
    10 dicembre 2015 a 8:48 | #15
    Rispondi | Cita

    Estoy buscando un ordenador nuevo pero es muy arriesgado decidirse por 1 con la gran oferta que que existe

  16. 9282559182
    17 dicembre 2015 a 13:17 | #16
    Rispondi | Cita

    Your method of telling everything in this posst iis in act pleasant, every
    one be capable of simply know it, Thanks a lot.

  17. Omar
    16 gennaio 2016 a 9:11 | #17
    Rispondi | Cita

    pasaros por aqui que merece la pena por los precios de
    las TV

  18. gift
    9 marzo 2016 a 1:45 | #18
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. That is a
    really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read extra of your useful info.
    Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

  19. promocion groupon
    22 agosto 2016 a 20:55 | #19
    Rispondi | Cita

    Wow! At last I got a website from where I be able to really obtain useful information concerning my study and knowledge.

  20. international travel visa
    20 ottobre 2016 a 11:12 | #20
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there I am so delighted I found your blog, I really
    found you by accident, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Regardless I am here now and would
    just like to say thanks a lot for a tremendous
    post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I
    don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS
    feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more,
    Please do keep up the fantastic work.

  21. burger king descuento
    20 gennaio 2017 a 9:47 | #21
    Rispondi | Cita

    Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea
    shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
    put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
    and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally
    off topic but I had to tell someone!

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...