TA 016 – Retrocomputing con Bruno Grampa
Con Bruno Grampa, uno dei massimi esponenti del retrocomputing italiano, riviviamo l’età dell’oro dell’home computing degli anni 80.
Dalle epiche battaglie tra Commodore e Sinclair, Atari ST e Amiga, fra successi straordinari, drammatici fallimenti, genio e sregolatezza, grandi imprenditori, inventori bizzarri e persino un po’ di gossip.
La memoria corre veloce non solo tra i vecchi computer giungendo fino alle BBS, a fidonet e alla nascita di internet.
L’episodio termina con la presentazione di Varese Retrocomputing 2007, manifestazione ideata da Bruno Grampa alla quale gli ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana sono invitati!
Bruno Grampa
Gli Amici di HAL
(Museo Computer)
Società:
Sinclair , Commodore , Amstrad , Atari
Persone:
Sir Clive Sinclair , Sir Alan Michael Sugar , Jeff Minter
Macchine:
C=64, Spectrum, QL Amiga, Atari ST, MSX, SC3000, C= Plus4, Vectrex, Lisa
Eventi:
Il rapimento di Natasha Kampusch e il C=64
PacMan Championship su XBOX 360
Ricordi:
Microdrive, 3′ floppy, Commodore 1541, guru meditation, Sinclair C5, Occhiali per il Vectrex, BBS, Fidonet, Baud, Joust, Demo Scene, Ghostbusters (gioco)
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
