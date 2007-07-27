Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 018 – Aria Condizionata

TA 018 – Aria Condizionata

27 luglio 2007 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [54:52m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

I climatizzatori sono strumenti indispensabili per sopportare il caldo dell’estate.

Ma quali sono i principi fisici che permettono di abbassare temperatura ed umidità nelle nostre case? Come si sceglie un condizionatore? Perché esistono modelli diversi e in cosa differiscono? Sono necessarie considerazioni energetiche al momento dell’acquisto? A cosa serve l’inverter?

Storia, principi di funzionamento e tecnologia del condizionamento d’aria.

Air Conditioning

Air Conditioner

Condizionatore

Teoria Cinetica dei gas

How Air Conditioner works

BTU: British Termal Unit

Modulo per il calcolo delle BTU/h

I consigli dell’ENEL

Ri-attivatore automatico contatore
:-)

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeReflections


Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

