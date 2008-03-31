Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 024 – Farewell PAL

TA 024 – Farewell PAL

31 marzo 2008 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [66:59m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Prima che diventi argomento per gli archeologi della tecnologia diamo una curiosa occhiata a come ha funzionato fino ad oggi la televisione analogica, a partire dai primi segnali in bianco e nero, fino ad arrivare a PAL, SECAM ed NTSC.

Addio PAL!!!

Wikipedia Inglese

Television

History of Television

Philo Farnsworth

Digital Switchover

Telecine

PAL

NTSC

SECAM

Ghosting

VSB

Spazio colore YUV

QAM

Wikipedia Italiana

Modulazioni di Ampiezza

Altro

How Stuff Worls – Television

Standard di Trasmissione

Storia della Televisione (ITA-PDF)

Storia della Televisione (ITA-PDF)

Il Mondo delle Telecomunicazioni -TELEVISIONE-

Spiacente ma l’onda-budino non ha ancora una sua pagina sulla wikipedia, consolatevi con questo

Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

