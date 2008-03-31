TA 024 – Farewell PAL
31 marzo 2008 Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
Prima che diventi argomento per gli archeologi della tecnologia diamo una curiosa occhiata a come ha funzionato fino ad oggi la televisione analogica, a partire dai primi segnali in bianco e nero, fino ad arrivare a PAL, SECAM ed NTSC.
Addio PAL!!!
Wikipedia Inglese
Wikipedia Italiana
Altro
Storia della Televisione (ITA-PDF)
Storia della Televisione (ITA-PDF)
Il Mondo delle Telecomunicazioni -TELEVISIONE-
Spiacente ma l’onda-budino non ha ancora una sua pagina sulla wikipedia, consolatevi con questo
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana analogica, ntsc, pal, secam, televisione, tv
