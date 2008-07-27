Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 025 – Linux Podcasts Listener’s Digest

TA 025 – Linux Podcasts Listener’s Digest

27 luglio 2008 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
Guida all’ascolto per il pubblico italiano dei migliori podcast in lingua inglese a tema Linux e Open Source.

Questo episodio è dedicato a Jerry Pournelle: tieni duro!

Ascoltatelo discutere di diritti digitali e P2P su Twit 118

Armored Penguin

FLOSS Weekly

IT Conversations

Linux Action Show

LaGER

Linux Outlaws

Linux Reality

Linux Games Podcast

LugRadio

The Bad Apples Linux Cast

The Linux Link Tech Show

The Register’s Open Season

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance - Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

