TA 026 – Le Signore del Digitale #03 A. Byron
In soli 36 anni di vita, la giovane nobildonna vittoriana Augusta Ada Byron, contessa di Lovelace, ha lasciato un segno indelebile nella storia dell’informatica: è ricordata come la prima programmatrice della storia.
Recenti studi, tendono a ridimensionare il suo ruolo di programmatrice, e in questo episodio de “Le signore del digitale” ne ripercorreremo l’affascinante vita a fianco di Charles Babbage, il matematico inglese inventore dei primi calcolatori meccanici, le macchine differenziali e analitiche.
In questo viaggio scopriremo che poco importa se Ada è stata davvero la prima programmatrice della storia, perché il suo contributo visionario è addirittura superiore ad un complesso algoritmo per il calcolo dei numeri di Bernoulli.
ERRATA CORRIGE:
1) Mi sono reso conto di aver usato sempre un termine scorretto quando mi sono riferito in italiano alla Difference Engine. La traduzione corretta è “macchina differenziale” e non “delle differenze”. Scusate.
2) Seppur come affermato nell’episodio, i tentativi di rianimazione dei cadaveri con l’elettricità fossero comuni nel XIX secolo, è piuttosto difficile pensare che Charles Babbage abbia scritto la SUA autobiografia, vent’anni dopo la SUA morte. Babbage ha scritto l’autobiografia vent’anni dopo la morte di Ada Byron.
Ada Lovelace Countess of Controversy
Sketch of the Analytical Engine by L.F. Menabrea with notes upon the memoir by the translator Ada Augusta countess of Lovelace
Musica utilizzata:
Brandon Moore – The witch dream
Cambridge Guitar Orchestra – Suite Gothique
Brunswick Duo - Gymnopedie by Satie
Al Phlipp and The Woo Team – London Revelation
Bonafide - Midnight Opera
Eclipse - Canopy
Alan Renkl - Ex-Cathedra
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Effetti sonori utilizzati:
Steam – Steam(2) – Steam Engine Loop – Heartbeat
Tratti dal Freesound Project
No related posts.
x android Ice Cream Sandwich in the last days of November in 2011 and they
have done it with a grand launch of Custom Android Tablet 9 on February 13, 2012.
Dont worry following is solution for this question.
There exists also the alternative of two keyboards, a digital QWERTY keyboard and wi-fi keyboard.
It is really a nice and useful piece of info.
I am satisfied that you shared this useful information with
us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you really realize what you’re speaking about!
Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my web site =).
We may have a hyperlink trade contract between us
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this website on a regular basis, this website is truly nice and the people are truly sharing
pleasant thoughts.
This is the right website for everyone who hopes to find out about this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a new spin on a subject that has been discussed
for years. Excellent stuff, just great!
whoah this weblog is great i love sudying your articles. Stay up the great work!
You know, many persons are hunting around for this
information, you could help them greatly.
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as
well as from our argument made at this place.
You’ve made some really good points there.
I checked onn the web to lerarn more about the issue and found most people will go along wit your views
on this website.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web
site is truly nice.
Hi there I am so glad I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added
in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
Great blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you
knew of any forums that cover the same topics
talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get feed-back from other
experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations,
please let me know. Bless you!
Very good post. I will be going through a few of these issues as
well..