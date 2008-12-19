TA 027 – Oroscopo Arcano 2009
E’ giunto l’episodio natalizio di Tecnica Arcana, con le previsioni per il 2009, il futuro della tecnologia svelato per voi dalle stelle e dalle carte!
e quest’anno non finisce qui!
mentre ascoltate scaricate il favoloso
>>CALENDARIO 2009 di TECNICA ARCANA<<
da stampare e appendere, per un anno all’insegna della tecnologia.
creato per voi da Francesco!
BUON NATALE E FELICE 2009
da TECNICA ARCANA!
PS: non preoccupatevi per la migrazione al nuovo sito, a tempo debito arriveranno istruzioni anche sul vecchio feed!
I nostri grimori:
_____
____
Forse ti è sfuggito, lo hai scaricato il CALENDARIO 2009?
Musica utilizzata:
Admiral Twin – We three Kings
Rayko/KRB – 12 Strippers of X-Mas
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Effetti sonori utilizzati:
Frogs and Crickets
Tratti dal Freesound Project
Prova Commento!
Complimenti per la nuova pagina, davvero bella anche senza artwork (che cmq promettono molto bene da l’anteprima che si vede..).
Anche l’argomento è interessante e non vedo l’ora di ascoltarlo questa sera.
Ciao!
Bello il calendario, me lo ero perso. Finalmente ho un pochino di tempo per riprendere le buone abitudini, tra le quali le tue sempre interessanti puntate tecniche e arcane.
