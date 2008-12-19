E’ giunto l’episodio natalizio di Tecnica Arcana, con le previsioni per il 2009, il futuro della tecnologia svelato per voi dalle stelle e dalle carte!

e quest’anno non finisce qui!

mentre ascoltate scaricate il favoloso

>>CALENDARIO 2009 di TECNICA ARCANA<<

da stampare e appendere, per un anno all’insegna della tecnologia.

creato per voi da Francesco!

BUON NATALE E FELICE 2009

da TECNICA ARCANA!

PS: non preoccupatevi per la migrazione al nuovo sito, a tempo debito arriveranno istruzioni anche sul vecchio feed!

I nostri grimori:

HOTD



Wikipedia

Arcani Maggiori

_____

dialogo iphone e n95

____

Forse ti è sfuggito, lo hai scaricato il CALENDARIO 2009?

Musica utilizzata:

Admiral Twin – We three Kings

Rayko/KRB – 12 Strippers of X-Mas



Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

Effetti sonori utilizzati:

Frogs and Crickets

Tratti dal Freesound Project

