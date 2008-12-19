Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 027 – Oroscopo Arcano 2009

TA 027 – Oroscopo Arcano 2009

19 dicembre 2008
 
E’ giunto l’episodio natalizio di Tecnica Arcana, con le previsioni per il 2009, il futuro della tecnologia svelato per voi dalle stelle e dalle carte!

e quest’anno non finisce qui!

mentre ascoltate scaricate il favoloso

>>CALENDARIO 2009 di TECNICA ARCANA<<
da stampare e appendere, per un anno all’insegna della tecnologia.

creato per voi da Francesco!

BUON NATALE E FELICE 2009
da TECNICA ARCANA!

PS: non preoccupatevi per la migrazione al nuovo sito, a tempo debito arriveranno istruzioni anche sul vecchio feed!

I nostri grimori:

HOTD

Wikipedia

Arcani Maggiori

_____

dialogo iphone e n95

____

Forse ti è sfuggito, lo hai scaricato il CALENDARIO 2009?

Musica utilizzata:
Admiral Twin We three Kings
Rayko/KRB 12 Strippers of X-Mas

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

Effetti sonori utilizzati:
Frogs and Crickets

Tratti dal Freesound Project

  admin
    17 gennaio 2009 a 15:30
    Prova Commento!

  The One Electronic
    20 gennaio 2009 a 8:26
    Complimenti per la nuova pagina, davvero bella anche senza artwork (che cmq promettono molto bene da l’anteprima che si vede..).
    Anche l’argomento è interessante e non vedo l’ora di ascoltarlo questa sera.
    Ciao!

  cyber
    21 gennaio 2009 a 23:45
    Bello il calendario, me lo ero perso. Finalmente ho un pochino di tempo per riprendere le buone abitudini, tra le quali le tue sempre interessanti puntate tecniche e arcane.

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...