Home > TAL, Tecnica Arcana > TAL 003-1 – The Linux Experience

TAL 003-1 – The Linux Experience

1 giugno 2008 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [82:36m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

PRIMA PARTE: L’esperienza con Linux degli ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana. Registrazione della trasmissione in diretta del 29-05-2008

Musica utilizzata:

Rob Van der Berg – EpicOrchestralTheme
Randall Cousins – Brand New Theremin

Musica d’attesa:

The Digital Motion – TVG Das Kombat
DragonLord – Revelations

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

The Free Software Song – di Richard M. Stallman cantata dall’autore e da Jono Bacon

No related posts.

Categorie:TAL, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , ,
  1. extending tourist visa
    5 novembre 2016 a 8:21 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who had been conducting a
    little research on this. And he actually bought me breakfast due to the fact that I discovered it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!

    But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk about this matter here on your
    web site.

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...