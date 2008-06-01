TAL 003-1 – The Linux Experience
1 giugno 2008 Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
PRIMA PARTE: L’esperienza con Linux degli ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana. Registrazione della trasmissione in diretta del 29-05-2008
Musica utilizzata:
Rob Van der Berg – EpicOrchestralTheme
Randall Cousins – Brand New Theremin
Musica d’attesa:
The Digital Motion – TVG Das Kombat
DragonLord – Revelations
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
The Free Software Song – di Richard M. Stallman cantata dall’autore e da Jono Bacon
Categorie:TAL, Tecnica Arcana linux, live, open source
