Avete mai avuto l’impressione che la terra sia ormai sull’orlo del collasso? Bene, non siete i soli. In questo Speciale Halloween 2008 vi sveliamo il mistero dell’inquietante “Terza Alternativa”.

…inoltre…

I giganti hanno mai camminato sulla terra? Quando, come e perché? Che fine hanno fatto? Tranquilli, come al solito sveleremo tutto con una serissima indagine…

In Studio Carlo e Francesco

NOTA: come sempre accade ad Halloween abbiamo registrato l’episodio con tecnologia EVP ma, stolti, abbiamo usato un nastro VHS, e qualcuno si è risentito. Così non preoccupatevi troppo se improvvisamente, nonostante la registrazione sia senza tagli in quel punto, compare misteriosamente un leggero decadimento audio e un po’ di effetto “parlato nel secchio”. Sono cose che capitano, ad Halloween!

No related posts.