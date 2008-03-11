Quando le vostre mail selezionate per la trasmissione saturano il buffer, ecco che arriva MailBox Overflow, puntata di Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica dedicata al Listener’s Feedback

Parliamo di:

- Demo Scene

- I problemi di riscaldamento di XBox 360 e possibili soluzioni casalinghe.

- Cluster di Playstation 3 per studiare i buchi neri

- Una drammatica analisi sull’architettura di Vista

- Asus EEE-PC: un nuovo modo di intendere il computer

- Computer Quantici presto su TA?

Inoltre ho il piacere di presentarvi Scienza e Mistero una rivista per la quale scrivo articoli su tecnologie futuribili, probabili anteprime di futuri argomenti anche per TA e weLost, il podcast/community per gli amanti della serie televisiva LOST .

_Demo Scene_

Pouet

Scene-it

La Scena Demo

_Xbox 360_

XClamp Fix

Towel Trick

___________

Cluster PS3

A cost analisys of Windows Vista Copy Protection

EEE PC – Asus Italia

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance

Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.