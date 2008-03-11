TAT 028 – MailBox Overflow 001
Quando le vostre mail selezionate per la trasmissione saturano il buffer, ecco che arriva MailBox Overflow, puntata di Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica dedicata al Listener’s Feedback
Parliamo di:
- Demo Scene
- I problemi di riscaldamento di XBox 360 e possibili soluzioni casalinghe.
- Cluster di Playstation 3 per studiare i buchi neri
- Una drammatica analisi sull’architettura di Vista
- Asus EEE-PC: un nuovo modo di intendere il computer
- Computer Quantici presto su TA?
Inoltre ho il piacere di presentarvi Scienza e Mistero una rivista per la quale scrivo articoli su tecnologie futuribili, probabili anteprime di futuri argomenti anche per TA e weLost, il podcast/community per gli amanti della serie televisiva LOST .
_Demo Scene_
_Xbox 360_
___________
A cost analisys of Windows Vista Copy Protection
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
