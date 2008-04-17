In questa puntata di Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica scopriremo una macchina made in italy ad alto contenuto tecnologico, scopriremo pareri autorevoli ed interessati su Windows Vista, costruiremo una macchina enigma di carta e ci addentreremo negli interessi verso linux di Adobe e Via. Naturalmente senza dimenticare i raggi cosmici e qualche mail!

