TAT 030 – L come Lago di Sangue
La violenza domina i nostri tempi e Tecnica Arcana, felicemente ci sguazza dentro! The Games Machine dedica un monumentale supplemento alla storia dei giochi horror, Hans Reiser uccide la moglie, un terrorista di carta e inchiostro vuole distruggere ogni desktop al mondo mediante l’open source, i bambini giocano con i giochi diseducativi come GTA IV e non hanno più rispetto per gli anziani, John C. Dvorak si scaglia contro Vista e per finire… i Nazisti tornano dalla luna sui dischi volanti! Basta?
Ubuntu 8.04 LTS Recensione ed Analisi
Hans Reiser colpevole di uxoricidio
Il Terrorista dell’Open Source
GTA IV è da guinnes dei primati
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance + Traccia Theremin di Michelangelo Rocchetti
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Clip tratti da “Attila Flagello di Dio” a scopo didattico per insegnare a giovini playstation e mcdonalds un po’ di storia del grande cinema italiano. Per contenziosi è competente il foro di Sanremo.
