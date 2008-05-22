La violenza domina i nostri tempi e Tecnica Arcana, felicemente ci sguazza dentro! The Games Machine dedica un monumentale supplemento alla storia dei giochi horror, Hans Reiser uccide la moglie, un terrorista di carta e inchiostro vuole distruggere ogni desktop al mondo mediante l’open source, i bambini giocano con i giochi diseducativi come GTA IV e non hanno più rispetto per gli anziani, John C. Dvorak si scaglia contro Vista e per finire… i Nazisti tornano dalla luna sui dischi volanti! Basta?

No related posts.