Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 030 – L come Lago di Sangue

TAT 030 – L come Lago di Sangue

22 maggio 2008 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [57:15m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

La violenza domina i nostri tempi e Tecnica Arcana, felicemente ci sguazza dentro! The Games Machine dedica un monumentale supplemento alla storia dei giochi horror, Hans Reiser uccide la moglie, un terrorista di carta e inchiostro vuole distruggere ogni desktop al mondo mediante l’open source, i bambini giocano con i giochi diseducativi come GTA IV e non hanno più rispetto per gli anziani, John C. Dvorak si scaglia contro Vista e per finire… i Nazisti tornano dalla luna sui dischi volanti! Basta?

Ubuntu 8.04 LTS Recensione ed Analisi

The Games Machine

Penumbra Overture

Hans Reiser colpevole di uxoricidio

Il Terrorista dell’Open Source

GTA IV è da guinnes dei primati

Vista’s 11 Pillars of Failure

Iron Sky

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance + Traccia Theremin di Michelangelo Rocchetti


Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network


Clip tratti da “Attila Flagello di Dio” a scopo didattico per insegnare a giovini playstation e mcdonalds un po’ di storia del grande cinema italiano. Per contenziosi è competente il foro di Sanremo.

No related posts.

Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , ,
  1. myslhelpnow.com
    30 gennaio 2015 a 8:50 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there! This post couldn’t be written muxh better! Looking at this post reminds mee of my previous roommate!
    He continually kept talking about this. I will forward this information to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

  2. baju gamis cantik modern
    30 gennaio 2015 a 16:51 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    For hottest news ʏou haνe tto gօ to ѕee internet
    аnd on internet I foսnd this website ɑѕ a best web site fοr mߋѕt гecent updates.

  3. Http://ilcgde.org
    10 febbraio 2015 a 3:09 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Quality content is the crucial to invite the viewers to pay a quick
    visit the website, that’s what this site is providing.

  4. http://feedproxy.google.com
    14 febbraio 2015 a 12:21 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    What’s up, I want to subscribe for this web site to get most recent updates,
    thus where can i do it please help out.

  5. http://www.nreuter.net
    31 marzo 2015 a 8:11 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    Yes! Finally someone writes about white shirts for women.

  6. www.muslimcommunity.co
    18 aprile 2015 a 6:13 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    What’s up, the whole thing is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing information,
    that’s actually fine, keep up writing.

  7. Jessie
    27 aprile 2015 a 3:42 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe this amazing
    site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the information!

  8. www.postnowpa.com
    27 aprile 2015 a 4:12 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    There is certainly a lot to learn about this issue.

    I love all the points you’ve made.

  9. http://games4fun.fr
    24 agosto 2016 a 9:20 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    Blow Job Lady Pals Two Beginner Woman Pals Give Blow Jobs To
    Their Boyfriends Mother Daughter Pornstar Blow Jobs Two Mothers Present Their Daughters How To Suck Cock In These Flash Movies Of Pornstar Blow Jobs Girlfriend
    Blowjob Movies Movies Of Two Amateur Girlfriends Giving Their Boyfriend’s Blowjobs Emo Blow Job Gf Tube Vids Two Kinky Alt-Ladies Are Recorded Servicing Their Men In These Emo Blow Job
    Gf Tube Vids Daughter Mom Pornstar Blow Jobs Two Mothers Present Their Daughters How To Give Head
    In These Flash Movies Of Pornstar Blow Jobs Newbie Asian Blowjob Two Scorching
    Oriental Ladies Suck Cock In These Oral Intercourse Porn Movies.
    Pornstar Blow Jobs Some Of Your Favorite Adult Film
    Stars Show Off Their Oral Abilities In These Flash
    Movies Of Pornstar Blow Jobs Hot Sex tube

  10. Raymon
    25 ottobre 2016 a 1:24 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    Right here is the right website for anyone who wants to understand this topic.
    You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not
    that I actually will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that’s been discussed for many years.
    Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

  11. Brooke
    2 novembre 2016 a 2:45 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita

    Some truly interesting information, well written and loosely user pleasant.

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...