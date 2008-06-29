Ci sono opere d’arte che riscono a colpire l’attenzione anche di geek come gli ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana (o almeno quella del suo produttore), é il caso dello spettacolare Telectroscope Steampunk spuntato da un giorno all’altro a New York e Londra! – Festiaggiamo il 60esimo compleanno di “Baby” il primo computer al mondo stored-program – Grandi progetti open source sotto i riflettori, Wine, Virtualbox, un sistema di protezione della copia per i giochi su Linux, peccato per DB2, IBM perde una grande occasione – Esce un nuovo gioco commerciale per linux basato sul fumetto Penny Arcade e un nuovo film di animazione della Blender Foundation: Big Buck Bunny – Concludiamo la puntata con le vostre mail, tutte dedicate al Theremin!

Telectroscope

La Small Scale Experimental Machine o “Baby” compie 60 anni

Baby su Wikipedia

15 anni dopo, Wine 1.0

Nokia Progetta di Rilasciare Symbian come Open Source nel 2010

Sun acquisisce Innotek (Virtualbox)

IBM non rilascia DB2 come open source

Game copy protection per Linux

On The Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness

Big Buck Bunny

Theremin Solare

Theremin The

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance + Traccia Theremin di Michelangelo Rocchetti

Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

