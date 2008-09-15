In questo episodio di TAT parliamo di GeeXboX una distribuzione di Linux che trasforma vecchissimi computer in efficienti media streamer – L’università di Berkeley crea una radio FM in un nanotubo – Nasce Identi.ca il clone open source di twitter – La nuova campagna pubblicitaria di Microsoft – Pandora, la console portatile open source di nuova generazione.

GeeXboX

GeeXboX per Wii (non testato)

uShare

NanoTube Radio

Identi.ca

Laconi.ca

twhirl

Adobe Air Alpha per Linux

Mojave Experiment

Windows Ads Youtube Channel

Pandora

______

Tecnica Arcana su Identi.ca

AstronautiCast

Alexart

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance + Traccia Theremin di Michelangelo Rocchetti

Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.