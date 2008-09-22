Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 034 – MailBox Overflow 002

TAT 034 – MailBox Overflow 002

22 settembre 2008 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [73:15m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Un’altra puntata dedicata alle vostre Mail! Prima parliamo un po’ di Google Chrome e della campagna pubblicitaria di Microsoft improvvisamente interrotta

I vostri argomenti:

- Jerry Pournelle è guarito, torniamo a parlare di Byte con i vostri ricordi

- Linux Accessibile con Orca, guida passo-passo all’uso di Ubuntu con il supporto vocale.

- Aggregatori per Linux, quale scegliere?

- Chumby: il coso che fa un po’ di tutto ed è ampiamente hackerabile

- Asus EEE-PC e i suoi cloni.

- Simulatore di Theremin per Ipod Touch e Iphone

- Chitarra e Software Libero: amore a prima nota

ERRATA CORRIGE:

GMail non utlizza ancora Google Gear, per la lista di applicazioni compatibili con la modalità offline visitate la Wikipedia . [Grazie Luca]

Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , ,
