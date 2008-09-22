TAT 034 – MailBox Overflow 002
Un’altra puntata dedicata alle vostre Mail! Prima parliamo un po’ di Google Chrome e della campagna pubblicitaria di Microsoft improvvisamente interrotta
I vostri argomenti:
- Jerry Pournelle è guarito, torniamo a parlare di Byte con i vostri ricordi
- Linux Accessibile con Orca, guida passo-passo all’uso di Ubuntu con il supporto vocale.
- Aggregatori per Linux, quale scegliere?
- Chumby: il coso che fa un po’ di tutto ed è ampiamente hackerabile
- Asus EEE-PC e i suoi cloni.
- Simulatore di Theremin per Ipod Touch e Iphone
- Chitarra e Software Libero: amore a prima nota
ERRATA CORRIGE:
GMail non utlizza ancora Google Gear, per la lista di applicazioni compatibili con la modalità offline visitate la Wikipedia . [Grazie Luca]
Chrome parte male dal punto di vista della sicurezza
Ubuntu-Accessibility Mailing List
Ultimatum alla Terra -Trailer-
Lingot Is Not a Guitar-Only Tuner
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
