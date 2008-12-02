Much I marvelled this ungainly fowl

to hear discourse so plainly,

Though its answer little meaning -

little relevancy bore;

For we cannot help agreeing that

no living human being

Ever yet was cursed with the use of

such a crappy software on his PC

Bug or beast above the sculptured bust

above his chamber door,

With such name as `Nevermore ‘

Argomenti della Puntata:

Intel Core i7, bye bye AMD

Usb 3.0

Windows 7, ehm… 6.1

Zune Pass: c’è del genio in Microsoft?

Salviamo i videogiochi della nostra infanzia (ma non solo)

per iscriversi alla ML di Tecnica Arcana e aiutare ad organizzare un raduno, invia una mail anche senza testo, a ml-subscribe [chiocciola] tecnicaarcana [punto] com

Mini errata: Ho detto LaTeX scritto tutto attaccato ma intendevo tutto minuscolo, Tipo così !

