TAT 036 – Nevermore

Much I marvelled this ungainly fowl
 to hear discourse so plainly,
Though its answer little meaning -
 little relevancy bore;
For we cannot help agreeing that
no living human being
Ever yet was cursed with the use of
such a crappy software on his PC
Bug or beast above the sculptured bust
above his chamber door,
With such name as `Nevermore ‘

Argomenti della Puntata:

Intel Core i7, bye bye AMD

Usb 3.0

Windows 7, ehm… 6.1

Zune Pass: c’è del genio in Microsoft?

Salviamo i videogiochi della nostra infanzia (ma non solo)

Mini errata: Ho detto LaTeX scritto tutto attaccato ma intendevo tutto minuscolo, Tipo così ;-) !

