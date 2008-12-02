TAT 036 – Nevermore
Much I marvelled this ungainly fowl
to hear discourse so plainly,
Though its answer little meaning -
little relevancy bore;
For we cannot help agreeing that
no living human being
Ever yet was cursed with the use of
such a crappy software on his PC
Bug or beast above the sculptured bust
above his chamber door,
With such name as `Nevermore ‘
Argomenti della Puntata:
Intel Core i7, bye bye AMD
Usb 3.0
Windows 7, ehm… 6.1
Zune Pass: c’è del genio in Microsoft?
Salviamo i videogiochi della nostra infanzia (ma non solo)
per iscriversi alla ML di Tecnica Arcana e aiutare ad organizzare un raduno, invia una mail anche senza testo, a ml-subscribe [chiocciola] tecnicaarcana [punto] com
Mini errata: Ho detto LaTeX scritto tutto attaccato ma intendevo tutto minuscolo, Tipo così !
Touchpad con scorrimento a due dita [aggiornamento]
Windows 7 al PDC, galleria di immagini
Cerca su iTunes, compra su Amazon (per Win e Mac)
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Coreya – Quando l’occhio non vede, Tratta da “Al Silenzio”
