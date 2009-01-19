Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 028 – UltraCondensatori

TA 028 – UltraCondensatori

19 gennaio 2009 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
Gli ultracondensatori di Maxell Technologies
Se c’è una cosa che non sopporto,  perché ci rende gli zimbelli delle galassie, è che il genere umano non disponga ancora di un metodo efficiente di accumulare energia.

Chi condivide questa frustrazione ed è stufo di batterie che durano sempre troppo poco e si usurano ad ogni ricarica apprezzerà questo viaggio alla scoperta degli Ultra Condensatori: grazie alle più moderne tecnologie dei materiali si rispolvera un concetto vecchio di 250 anni che potrebbe risolvere tutti i nostri problemi di immagazzinamento dell’energia elettrica.

In Tecnica Arcana n° 28, il primo episodio del nuovo sito, parliamo di condensatori che nella loro più moderna iterazione promettono di scalzare le batterie e fornire capacità molto maggiori, tempi di carica ridicoli, e una durata pressoché infinita per i nostri cellulari e portatili, con vantaggi tali da rendere finalmente plausibile l’uso delle vetture elettriche.

Tra ricerca di frontiera, nanotecnologie, centri di eccellenza mondiali ma anche società misteriose che lavorano nell’ombra e si lanciano in eclatanti proclami, sarà questa la più grande scoperta del secolo appena iniziato?

