TA 029 – Hardware Open Source Reprise
2 febbraio 2006 – 2 febbraio 2009: Tecnica Arcana compie tre anni!
In occasione del terzo compleanno di Tecnica Arcana torniamo all’argomento trattato nell’episodio pilota per scoprire cosa sia cambiato nell’affascinante mondo dell’hardware open source: un mondo di dispositivi nati da progetti aperti e dal lavoro concertato di grandi aziende e comunità.
Dopo un’introduzione all’argomento, ci immergeremo nell’universo di microprocessori e schede video 100% “open”, popolato da progetti elettronici interessanti e un po’ folli, da colossi che sempre più spesso dotano i loro prodotti di driver “aperti” e da quelli che ancora non sentono bene dall’orecchio rivolto verso la comunità ma che, magari grazie ad un apparecchio acustico rilasciato in licenza GPL, prima o poi impareranno ad ascoltare.
Link e approfondimenti:
Wikipedia:
Open Source Hardware – Tivoization – Prototipizzazione Rapida
Prodotti, Progetti e Produttori:
OpenSparc – Open Graphics Project – Bug Labs – Arduino (playground) – Neuros – Boxee – OpenMoko – Android – Chumby
Altro:
BugLabs Interview – MAKE: guide to 2008’s Open Source Hardware Projects
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
