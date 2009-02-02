Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 029 – Hardware Open Source Reprise

TA 029 – Hardware Open Source Reprise

2 febbraio 2009 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [57:18m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Arduino, un ottimo esempio di hardware open source
2 febbraio 2006 – 2 febbraio 2009: Tecnica Arcana compie tre anni!

In occasione del terzo compleanno di Tecnica Arcana torniamo all’argomento trattato nell’episodio pilota per scoprire cosa sia cambiato nell’affascinante mondo dell’hardware open source: un mondo di dispositivi nati da progetti aperti e dal lavoro concertato di grandi aziende e comunità.

Dopo un’introduzione all’argomento, ci immergeremo nell’universo di microprocessori e schede video 100% “open”, popolato da progetti elettronici interessanti e un po’ folli, da colossi che sempre più spesso dotano i loro prodotti di driver “aperti” e da quelli che ancora non sentono bene dall’orecchio rivolto verso la comunità ma che, magari grazie ad un apparecchio acustico rilasciato in licenza GPL, prima o poi impareranno ad ascoltare.

Link e approfondimenti:

Wikipedia:

Open Source HardwareTivoizationPrototipizzazione Rapida

Prodotti, Progetti e Produttori:

OpenSparcOpen Graphics ProjectBug LabsArduino (playground) – NeurosBoxeeOpenMokoAndroidChumby

Altro:

BugLabs InterviewMAKE: guide to 2008’s Open Source Hardware Projects

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeReflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

