TA 030 – Dossier OnLive

19 aprile 2009
 
OnLive il controverso sistema di streaming dei giochiOnLive é il nome del controverso sistema di Gaming On-Line / in The Cloud presentato al GDC 2009.

Il sistema promette l’uso di videogiochi dell’ultima generazione come Crysis o BioShock senza hardware dedicato: basta un laptop economico privo di GPU, un Mac o una microconsole così economica da poter essere fornita gratuitamente a chi si abbona al servizio.

Il segreto di questa offerta si nasconde in sofisticate tecnologie di compressione e streaming video a bassa latenza: una rivoluzione per alcuni, fantascienza priva di alcun contatto con la realtà per altri.

Basteranno i quasi 30 anni di esperinza del fondatore in settori chiave, molti investimenti e partnership dorate a rendere credibili le sconcertanti affermazioni di OnLive?

Tecninca Arcana indaga, in un complesso “processo indiziario”, analizzando ogni dichiarazione e proponendo scenari possibili, tentando di scoprire cosa si nasconde dietro la più discussa società degli ultimi anni.

Steve PerlmanOnLiveMova

Presentazione GDC2009Intervista a Perlman
Nota: Ad onor del vero, nell’intervista Perlman considera anche il consumo del server e non solo della console come ricordavo, continuo comunque a dubitare che si possa parlare di “very very green technology”.

Crytek scetticaSony scettica…  ma nel dubbio brevetta un sistema simile

NyghtshadeReflections
