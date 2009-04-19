OnLive é il nome del controverso sistema di Gaming On-Line / in The Cloud presentato al GDC 2009.

Il sistema promette l’uso di videogiochi dell’ultima generazione come Crysis o BioShock senza hardware dedicato: basta un laptop economico privo di GPU, un Mac o una microconsole così economica da poter essere fornita gratuitamente a chi si abbona al servizio.

Il segreto di questa offerta si nasconde in sofisticate tecnologie di compressione e streaming video a bassa latenza: una rivoluzione per alcuni, fantascienza priva di alcun contatto con la realtà per altri.

Basteranno i quasi 30 anni di esperinza del fondatore in settori chiave, molti investimenti e partnership dorate a rendere credibili le sconcertanti affermazioni di OnLive?

Tecninca Arcana indaga, in un complesso “processo indiziario”, analizzando ogni dichiarazione e proponendo scenari possibili, tentando di scoprire cosa si nasconde dietro la più discussa società degli ultimi anni.

Links:

Steve Perlman – OnLive – Mova

Presentazione GDC2009 – Intervista a Perlman

Nota: Ad onor del vero, nell’intervista Perlman considera anche il consumo del server e non solo della console come ricordavo, continuo comunque a dubitare che si possa parlare di “very very green technology”.

Crytek scettica – Sony scettica… ma nel dubbio brevetta un sistema simile

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Reflections



Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

