TA 032 – Webradio, Webradio Universitarie e FRU’09
In questo episodio di Tecnica Arcana parliamo di Webradio, Webradio Universitarie, Podcast e nuovi strumenti di comunicazione digitale con il Professor Massimo De Santo dell’Università degli Studi di Salerno.
Durante l’intervista affronteremo con il Professor De Santo i temi che ruotano intorno all’uso dei media digitali in abito accademico dal punto di vista sociale, tecnico e formativo, nonché la sua esperienza personale con il progetto UniS@und.
Verrà presentato inoltre il FRU’09, il Festival delle Radio Universitarie che si terrà a Salerno il 21 e 22 Maggio 2009.
Link:
La pagina del professor de Santo sul sito di facoltà.
Unis@und Webradio.
Università degli Studi di Salerno.
Blues Brothers Reloaded.
Raduni
———
Tutti gli ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana sono invitati a partecipare al
FRU ‘09 – Festival delle Radio Universitarie
Si terrà al campus dell’università di Salerno il giorni 21-22 maggio 2009
Programma dettagliato dell’evento: (20) – 21 – 22 Maggio
Al FRU’09 Tecnica Arcana c’è, Voi ci sarete?
Mancano solo… all’evento!
Bell’episodio Carlo! Sono curioso di ascoltare/leggere le tue impressioni sulla manifestazione!
