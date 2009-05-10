Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 032 – Webradio, Webradio Universitarie e FRU’09

TA 032 – Webradio, Webradio Universitarie e FRU’09

10 maggio 2009 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [43:11m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Unisound WebradioIn questo episodio di Tecnica Arcana parliamo di Webradio, Webradio Universitarie, Podcast e nuovi strumenti di comunicazione digitale con il Professor Massimo De Santo dell’Università degli Studi di Salerno.

Durante l’intervista affronteremo con il  Professor De Santo i temi che ruotano intorno all’uso dei media digitali in abito accademico dal punto di vista sociale, tecnico e formativo, nonché la sua esperienza personale con il progetto UniS@und.

Verrà presentato inoltre il FRU’09, il Festival delle Radio Universitarie che si terrà a Salerno il 21 e 22 Maggio 2009.

Link:

La pagina del professor de Santo sul sito di facoltà.
Unis@und Webradio.
Università degli Studi di Salerno.
Blues Brothers Reloaded.
Raduni

———

Tutti gli ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana sono invitati a partecipare al

Siete tutti invitati al Festival delle Radio Universitarie FRU'09

FRU ‘09 – Festival delle Radio Universitarie

Si terrà al campus dell’università di Salerno il giorni 21-22 maggio 2009
Programma dettagliato dell’evento: (20) – 2122 Maggio

Al FRU’09 Tecnica Arcana c’è, Voi ci sarete?
Mancano  solo… all’evento!

No related posts.

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , ,
  1. Paolo “da Trieste”
    11 maggio 2009 a 8:32 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    Bell’episodio Carlo! Sono curioso di ascoltare/leggere le tue impressioni sulla manifestazione!

  2. lord of the rings blu bond 50 year blu bond 50 year blu ray lord of the rings blu ray lord of the rings box set lord of the rings blu ray box set hmv sssthe lord of the rings star wars blu ray box set
    15 febbraio 2014 a 13:47 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when
    i read this article i thought i could also create comment due to
    this good paragraph.

  3. lasik eye surgery reviews
    23 settembre 2014 a 6:43 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Heya excellent website! Does running a blog
    similar to this take a large amount of work? I have no
    understanding of programming however I was
    hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off topic but I simply wanted to ask.
    Many thanks!

  4. corrective vision surgery
    24 settembre 2014 a 21:16 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    Howdy! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone
    4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
    If you have any recommendations, please
    share. Thanks!

  5. phyto sc
    7 ottobre 2014 a 2:32 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    If you wish for to grow your knowledge only keep visiting this website and be updated with the hottest information posted here.

  6. fha renovation loans manhattan
    26 ottobre 2014 a 22:53 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    Very good info. Lucky me I found your blog by chance (stumbleupon).

    I have saved as a favorite for later!

  7. 203k financing bronx
    5 novembre 2014 a 8:33 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page on a
    regular basis, this web page is truly fastidious and
    the users are in fact sharing nice thoughts.

  8. manhattan construction loan
    27 novembre 2014 a 7:24 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello, all is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s
    actually fine, keep up writing.

  9. mortgage brokers novi
    7 dicembre 2014 a 8:27 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great weblog right here! Also your site quite a bit up fast!
    What web host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink
    in your host? I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  10. the manor at flagler village.com
    11 gennaio 2015 a 2:09 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    Pine straw tends to be slightly acidic in nature making it great mulch
    for acid-loving plants without addinhg acidic levels that would be detrimental to ogher
    plants. Send them home with something practical,
    fun and personalized that reflects the celebrant’s personality.
    This means that you have to be sure you are able
    tto take care of things like leaves and sticks, but also
    trash that comes into your yard that you want to throw away.

  11. Micah
    15 maggio 2015 a 16:55 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita

    I гead thiѕ post cօmpletely гegarding the difference
    оf hottest аnd preceding technologies, іt’s remarkable article.

  12. seo consultant singapore
    25 maggio 2015 a 18:06 | #12
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi, the whole thing is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s really good, keep up writing.

  13. Mariano
    16 giugno 2015 a 12:56 | #13
    Rispondi | Cita

    Some people critiques converse that the EyeBuyExpress Rectangle
    Black Studying Glasses Magnification Power 0.25 are splendid luggage.

  14. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAns2LYw6qY
    4 dicembre 2016 a 10:10 | #14
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello to every , for the reason that I am in fact keen of reading this web site’s post to
    be updated on a regular basis. It contains nice material.

  15. fischer
    7 dicembre 2016 a 10:41 | #15
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my site thus i came
    to go back the desire?.I’m attempting to to find issues to improve my website!I suppose its
    good enough to make use of a few of your concepts!!

  16. киндер сюрприз
    2 gennaio 2017 a 8:13 | #16
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you
    amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website?

    The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of
    this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent concept

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...