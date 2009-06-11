TA 033 – LaTeX e TeX
LaTeX e TeX: in questo episodio di Tecnica Arcana si discute dei più avanzati sistemi di composizione tipografica, ideali per la redazione di testi scientifici, tecnici e matematici.
Introduzione, storia, tecniche e strumenti per iniziare subito ad utilizzare LaTeX su qualunque piattaforma.
Collegati via Skype:
Massimiliano Dominici, Presidente del GuIT, Gruppo utilizzatori Italiani di TeX e LaTeX
Alessandro Agansati, dell’associazione studentesca “i PoliTeXnici” del Politecnico di Milano
Link:
GuIT: Gruppo utilizzatori Italiani TeX e LaTeX
GuIT Forum
TUG (TeX Users Group)
Distribuzioni
Editor
PSTricks
LaTeX (wiki)
Donald Knuth (wiki)
Un esempio di documento tecnico redatto con LaTeX, a cura di Alessandro Agansati.
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
