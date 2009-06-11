LaTeX e TeX: in questo episodio di Tecnica Arcana si discute dei più avanzati sistemi di composizione tipografica, ideali per la redazione di testi scientifici, tecnici e matematici.

Introduzione, storia, tecniche e strumenti per iniziare subito ad utilizzare LaTeX su qualunque piattaforma.

Collegati via Skype:

Massimiliano Dominici, Presidente del GuIT, Gruppo utilizzatori Italiani di TeX e LaTeX

Alessandro Agansati, dell’associazione studentesca “i PoliTeXnici” del Politecnico di Milano

Link:

GuIT: Gruppo utilizzatori Italiani TeX e LaTeX

GuIT Forum

TUG (TeX Users Group)

Distribuzioni

Editor

PSTricks

LaTeX (wiki)

Donald Knuth (wiki)

Un esempio di documento tecnico redatto con LaTeX, a cura di Alessandro Agansati.

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Reflections



Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

