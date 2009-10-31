Home > TASH, Tecnica Arcana > TASH 04 – Speciale Halloween 2009 – Voci dall’Inferno

TASH 04 – Speciale Halloween 2009 – Voci dall’Inferno

icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [78:57m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Tecnica Arcana Speciale Halloween 2009

T E C N I C A A R C A N A H A L L O W E E N S P E C I A L 2 0 0 9

VOCI dall’INFERNO

Dall’Inferno siberiano del professor Azzakov, all’invadente alieno/starlet Vrillon per finire con il mistero delle number station. Ad Halloween i brividi non mancano mai su Tecnica Arcana, presentati per voi da Carlo e Francesco!

Links:

Sinnesloschen allo scoperto: scarica Polybius!

Snopes: The Well To Hell
We drilled through the gates of Hell – WWN

Vrillon/Ashteron: il pirata dello spazio e dell’etere!
La pagina di discussione sulla wikipedia, utile a fare chiarezza sulla vicenda

Number Stations
Conet Project @ Archive.org

Musica utilizzata:
Brandon Sollins – A Villians March
The Volume Brothers – Zombie Werewolf Alien Vampire Monsters
Odd Austin – Vampires Suck [Feat. Devo Spice]
abudtone – Ghost Town
I Am a Ghost – Dark Carnival of Immaculate

Tratta da MusicAlley

The Ink Spots – I don’t want to set the world on fire
The Ink Spots – I get the blues when it rains

Tratta da Internet Archive

Effetti sonori utilizzati:
Squeaky DoorGhost FXFrom DarknessHal 1001Hal 3001Hal 4001Wind CarterattackHologram

Tratti dal Freesound Project

  1. prog2501
    31 ottobre 2009 a 14:35 | #1
    Ve l’ho già detto che siete dei geni? anacrAacinceT anacrAacinceT anacrAacinceT. Ma come faccio a sentire l’episodio se rido come un pazzo in continuazione? Francescr l’amico migliorissimo ahahahaha ICREDIBILE.

  2. Francesco – Kripsio – Boschetti
    31 ottobre 2009 a 15:44 | #2
    MUAHAHAH…. ho iniziato da pochi minuti l’ascolto… lo steve jobs hal 9000 è da scompisciarsi… hihihihihihimuauauaua :D

  3. gabriele
    2 novembre 2009 a 17:11 | #3
    Voi due siete P A Z Z I !!!!!! :D :D :D :D :D :D :D :D :D incredibile… puntata TOP ten!

  4. Criminal90
    2 novembre 2009 a 18:42 | #4
    ahahahah puntata bellissima il voult asd xD
    Complimenti come al solito! Povera testa di jobs :)

  5. Jean
    3 novembre 2009 a 11:54 | #5
    Grande…. e per gli iniziati al grande mistero in ritardo rispetto al 31Oct … Buon Natale

  6. Alessandro
    3 novembre 2009 a 12:02 | #6
    Complimenti soprattutto per la musica all’inizio: gli Ink Spot a Rapture sono molto gettonati!! “If I didn’t care…..”

  7. Manolo
    3 novembre 2009 a 16:11 | #7
    Bella, mi sono molto divertito!
    Fantastica puntata!
    A proposito!
    Effettivamente mi sono sempre chiesto cosa siano certe stazioni radio.
    Da piccolo andavo in Spagna con i miei con la macchina e notavo una radio AM in Francia che mandava dei segnali con l’ausilio di un’onda quadra.
    Ci andavo spesso e tutti gli anni ritrovavo questa curiosa NumberStation.
    Salutoni e BuonaOnda!!!

  8. reve51
    5 novembre 2009 a 9:32 | #8
    Complimenti ragazzi, la parte iniziale a tema Fallout è eccezionale!

  9. roberto
    5 novembre 2009 a 13:38 | #9
    esilarante la trovata della testa di jobs ancora viva nel 2106,
    mi ha fatto morire il “dito proprietario” della eppol.
    bravi ragazzi, continuate così

  10. Alessandro
    5 novembre 2009 a 14:15 | #10
    A chi come me è rimasto folgorato dall’argomento “Number stations” consiglio di leggere i post relativi su questo blog:
    http://captainsonic.wordpress.com/tag/numbers-stations/

  11. Faramir
    5 novembre 2009 a 21:12 | #11
    Ragazzi, questa è LA puntata!
    Inizio folgorante (mi aspettavo la reprise nel finale, però) e gran finale sulle number stations che mi hanno già del tutto *scimmiato* (condivido spesso con Alessandro, se è Alexart, queste passioni improvvise e geekissime).
    Grazie, di cuore :)

  12. Alessandro
    5 novembre 2009 a 21:26 | #12
    Sono io, sono io! Ciao Paolissimo! Ben trovato!

  13. shaytan
    6 novembre 2009 a 9:38 | #13
    Complimentoni per la puntata ottima mi sono divertito molto…..posso essere assunto quando fonderete la vostra mega corporation vorrei un ufficio nelle tecnica arcana towers…..pleaseeeee

  14. Marco – CasaPizza
    6 novembre 2009 a 10:58 | #14
    PUNTATA FENOMENALE, grandi ragazzi! La mia breve attività come radioamatore mi ha fatto particolarmente apprezzare l’ultimo argomento…a proposito ho finalmente capito cosa è in realtà il servizio telefonico di attivazione prodotti microsoft: la più potente number station mai esistita! otto, sette, cinque, nooove…terzo gruppo: due, sei, otto, noove…. :D

    Ciauz!

  15. Lorenzo
    9 novembre 2009 a 23:33 | #15
    Grazie per questa puntata ottima!

    A proposito: “sinnesloschen” è tedesco fittizio, non significa niente!

  16. NeXuS
    12 novembre 2009 a 4:17 | #16
    Ragazzi… sono senza parole.

    Bellissimaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Bella musica, simpaticissimi gli argomenti, geniali le trovate.

    Porca pupazza come mi manca fare un podcast in due (o piu’)… l’ho sempre detto io che le ammucchiate danno piu’ soddisfazione! :)

  17. Graz
    12 novembre 2009 a 16:53 | #17
    Una sola parola. GENI! :D

  18. morgan
    13 novembre 2009 a 17:24 | #18
    Sempre grandi le puntate speciali :)

    Ma anche quelle “normali” :)

    *M.

  19. Yuza
    21 novembre 2009 a 13:04 | #19
    Sono in ritardo con l’ascolto ma dopo 10 minuti di ascolto di questa puntata non riesco a trattenermi… SIETE FANTASTICI!!!

    Mi stò rotolando dal ridere!! :D D

    anacrAacinceT anacrAacinceT anacrAacinceT (proseguo l’ascolto!)

