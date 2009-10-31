TASH 04 – Speciale Halloween 2009 – Voci dall’Inferno
T E C N I C A A R C A N A H A L L O W E E N S P E C I A L 2 0 0 9
VOCI dall’INFERNO
Dall’Inferno siberiano del professor Azzakov, all’invadente alieno/starlet Vrillon per finire con il mistero delle number station. Ad Halloween i brividi non mancano mai su Tecnica Arcana, presentati per voi da Carlo e Francesco!
Links:
Sinnesloschen allo scoperto: scarica Polybius!
Snopes: The Well To Hell
We drilled through the gates of Hell – WWN
Vrillon/Ashteron: il pirata dello spazio e dell’etere!
La pagina di discussione sulla wikipedia, utile a fare chiarezza sulla vicenda
Number Stations
Conet Project @ Archive.org
Musica utilizzata:
Brandon Sollins – A Villians March
The Volume Brothers – Zombie Werewolf Alien Vampire Monsters
Odd Austin – Vampires Suck [Feat. Devo Spice]
abudtone – Ghost Town
I Am a Ghost – Dark Carnival of Immaculate
Tratta da MusicAlley
The Ink Spots – I don’t want to set the world on fire
The Ink Spots – I get the blues when it rains
Tratta da Internet Archive
Effetti sonori utilizzati:
Squeaky Door – Ghost FX – From Darkness – Hal 1001 – Hal 3001 – Hal 4001 – Wind - Carterattack – Hologram
Tratti dal Freesound Project
Ve l’ho già detto che siete dei geni? anacrAacinceT anacrAacinceT anacrAacinceT. Ma come faccio a sentire l’episodio se rido come un pazzo in continuazione? Francescr l’amico migliorissimo ahahahaha ICREDIBILE.
MUAHAHAH…. ho iniziato da pochi minuti l’ascolto… lo steve jobs hal 9000 è da scompisciarsi… hihihihihihimuauauaua
Voi due siete P A Z Z I !!!!!! incredibile… puntata TOP ten!
ahahahah puntata bellissima il voult asd xD
Complimenti come al solito! Povera testa di jobs
Grande…. e per gli iniziati al grande mistero in ritardo rispetto al 31Oct … Buon Natale
Complimenti soprattutto per la musica all’inizio: gli Ink Spot a Rapture sono molto gettonati!! “If I didn’t care…..”
Bella, mi sono molto divertito!
Fantastica puntata!
A proposito!
Effettivamente mi sono sempre chiesto cosa siano certe stazioni radio.
Da piccolo andavo in Spagna con i miei con la macchina e notavo una radio AM in Francia che mandava dei segnali con l’ausilio di un’onda quadra.
Ci andavo spesso e tutti gli anni ritrovavo questa curiosa NumberStation.
Salutoni e BuonaOnda!!!
Complimenti ragazzi, la parte iniziale a tema Fallout è eccezionale!
esilarante la trovata della testa di jobs ancora viva nel 2106,
mi ha fatto morire il “dito proprietario” della eppol.
bravi ragazzi, continuate così
A chi come me è rimasto folgorato dall’argomento “Number stations” consiglio di leggere i post relativi su questo blog:
http://captainsonic.wordpress.com/tag/numbers-stations/
Ragazzi, questa è LA puntata!
Inizio folgorante (mi aspettavo la reprise nel finale, però) e gran finale sulle number stations che mi hanno già del tutto *scimmiato* (condivido spesso con Alessandro, se è Alexart, queste passioni improvvise e geekissime).
Grazie, di cuore
Sono io, sono io! Ciao Paolissimo! Ben trovato!
Complimentoni per la puntata ottima mi sono divertito molto…..posso essere assunto quando fonderete la vostra mega corporation vorrei un ufficio nelle tecnica arcana towers…..pleaseeeee
PUNTATA FENOMENALE, grandi ragazzi! La mia breve attività come radioamatore mi ha fatto particolarmente apprezzare l’ultimo argomento…a proposito ho finalmente capito cosa è in realtà il servizio telefonico di attivazione prodotti microsoft: la più potente number station mai esistita! otto, sette, cinque, nooove…terzo gruppo: due, sei, otto, noove….
Ciauz!
Grazie per questa puntata ottima!
A proposito: “sinnesloschen” è tedesco fittizio, non significa niente!
Ragazzi… sono senza parole.
Bellissimaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Bella musica, simpaticissimi gli argomenti, geniali le trovate.
Porca pupazza come mi manca fare un podcast in due (o piu’)… l’ho sempre detto io che le ammucchiate danno piu’ soddisfazione!
Una sola parola. GENI!
Sempre grandi le puntate speciali
Ma anche quelle “normali”
*M.
Sono in ritardo con l’ascolto ma dopo 10 minuti di ascolto di questa puntata non riesco a trattenermi… SIETE FANTASTICI!!!
Mi stò rotolando dal ridere!! D
anacrAacinceT anacrAacinceT anacrAacinceT (proseguo l’ascolto!)
