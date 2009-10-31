T E C N I C A A R C A N A H A L L O W E E N S P E C I A L 2 0 0 9

VOCI dall’INFERNO

Dall’Inferno siberiano del professor Azzakov, all’invadente alieno/starlet Vrillon per finire con il mistero delle number station. Ad Halloween i brividi non mancano mai su Tecnica Arcana, presentati per voi da Carlo e Francesco!

Links:

Sinnesloschen allo scoperto: scarica Polybius!

Snopes: The Well To Hell

We drilled through the gates of Hell – WWN

Vrillon/Ashteron: il pirata dello spazio e dell’etere!

La pagina di discussione sulla wikipedia, utile a fare chiarezza sulla vicenda

Number Stations

Conet Project @ Archive.org

Musica utilizzata:

Brandon Sollins – A Villians March

The Volume Brothers – Zombie Werewolf Alien Vampire Monsters

Odd Austin – Vampires Suck [Feat. Devo Spice]

abudtone – Ghost Town

I Am a Ghost – Dark Carnival of Immaculate

Tratta da MusicAlley

The Ink Spots – I don’t want to set the world on fire

The Ink Spots – I get the blues when it rains

Tratta da Internet Archive



Effetti sonori utilizzati:

Squeaky Door – Ghost FX – From Darkness – Hal 1001 – Hal 3001 – Hal 4001 – Wind - Carterattack – Hologram



Tratti dal Freesound Project

