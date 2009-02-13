TAT 037 – SilverRai
In questa puntata di Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica parliamo di:
La Rai, televisione pubblica italiana lancia il suo portale televisivo Rai.tv adottando la piattaforma Silverlight di Microsoft: un software troppo giovane, poco diffuso e non supportato su tutte le piattaforme. E’ una scelta consona ad una TV di stato?
Apple iPhone contro Palm Pre: un’altra guerra dei brevetti software che conterà solo sconfitti.
La recensione di Tidy Favorites di Ordinary Soft, un programma per la gestione visuale dei bookmark.
La nave telecomandata di Nikola Tesla è stata ricostruita.
I Nine Inch Nails distribuiscono 400 GB di materiale video via bittorrent, lasciano il montaggio ai fan.
Nintendo e Sony: stessa crisi, risultati diversi.
Altri Link:
Moonlight – I link per accedere direttamente alle dirette di Rai.tv – Apple Vs Palm – in depth analysis - TAT005 Chiacchierata sui brevetti Software
Special Thanks:
Dok (gunp!) – Valerio – Stormy – Tutti gli iscritti al Fan Club di Tecnica Arcana su Facebook (creato da AlexArt) e tutti gli ascoltatori che mi hanno segnalato problemi con il nuovo sito! Grazie!
No related posts.
大 ウェブサイト。 のプレンティここに| | 情報情報 参考に有用。 私は も ANS美味しいで共有をに送信します。ともちろん | あなたのあなたのために、感謝ありがとう！
正規品高品質
Ulasan bagus tentang busana muslim ini sangat bermanfaat. Luar biasa sekali dan penting
diketahui. Semua orang yang pakai maupun sedang mencari baju muslim seperti gamis dan koko di Indonesia harus baca ulasan ini.
Mampir juga website saya ya, banyak tulisan menarik yg pasti berguna buat para fans baju muslim dari Baju Muslim Anak KeKe.
Thank you.
Ulasan yg keren terkait hosting & olshop ini sangat bermanfaat.
Bagus sekali & bermanfaat sekali. Siapa aja yang make ataupun sedang
mencari layanan webhosting terbaik di Indonesia dan online shop kudu baca ulasan ini.
Silakan mampir juga situs gw ya min, banyak artikel bagus yg bisa jadi bermanfaat bagi para pemakai jasa web hosting.
BR.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful information particularly the last part I
care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Ulasan bermanfaat soal busana muslim ini sangat bermanfaat.
Luar biasa banget & penting. Tiap mereka yg pakai maupun lagi cari
baju muslim spt gamis dan koko di Indonesia perlu baca artikel ini.
Kunjungi juga situs ane yabro, banyak artikel menarik yg
pasti bermanfaat bagi siapa aja pengguna busana muslim dari Baju Muslim Keke.
Tq.
Very quickly this web site will be famous among all blogging viewers, due to it’s good articles or reviews
You can change the priority of downloading files and
also set a command to be executed at the end of the download queue completion. Thus many new
sites can be designed by the excellent new tools.
NUUO’s PC-Based NVR (IP+) is a recording solution that
can handle up to 128 IP network cameras. Linux server configuration and massively used applications affect the server’s
ability to handle the workload.
Hi there I am so thrilled I found your website, I really found you
by accident, while I was looking on Yahoo for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I
have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great b.
Artikel yg bermanfaat terkait hafiz doll Silakan kunjungi juga situs
ane ya bro, banyak artikel tentang hafiz talking doll.
Tq.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or
blog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled
upon this website. Reading this info So i am happy to show that I’ve a very just right unmcanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I so much no doubt will make sure to don?t overlook this site and provides it a look regularly.
New adidas Yeezy 350 Boost low pink Women/Men Shoes
I highly recommend Dr. Furlong to relieve aany
persn with varicose blood vessel issues, not just didd he take his time with my Granny,
yet the interest she obtained from the medical assistance
from the workplace was tthe best-made heer really feel right in the house.
This article provides clear idea in support of the new people of blogging, that genuinely how to do blogging and site-building.
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make critically articles
I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus
far? I amazed with the analysis you made
to make this particular publish incredible. Wonderful process!
magnificent points altogether, you just won a logo new reader.
What could you suggest in regards to your put up that you made some days ago?
Any certain?
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a
look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thanks, quite nice article.
What’s up to every single one, its actually a pleasant for me to go to see this site, it includes useful Information.
These are truly cool YouTube video clips, its my good luck to pay a visit this web site and finding these awesome YouTube videos.