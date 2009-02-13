Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 037 – SilverRai

TAT 037 – SilverRai

13 febbraio 2009 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [53:54m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

La Rai adotta Silverlight per il suo portale rai.tv

In questa puntata di Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica parliamo di:

La Rai, televisione pubblica italiana lancia il suo portale televisivo Rai.tv adottando la piattaforma Silverlight di Microsoft: un software troppo giovane, poco diffuso e non supportato su tutte le piattaforme. E’ una scelta consona ad una TV di stato?

Apple iPhone contro Palm Pre: un’altra guerra dei brevetti software che conterà solo sconfitti.

La recensione di Tidy Favorites di Ordinary Soft, un programma per la gestione visuale dei bookmark.

La nave telecomandata di Nikola Tesla è stata ricostruita.

I Nine Inch Nails distribuiscono 400 GB di materiale video via bittorrent, lasciano il montaggio ai fan.

Nintendo e Sony: stessa crisi, risultati diversi.

Altri Link:

MoonlightI link per accedere direttamente alle dirette di Rai.tvApple Vs Palm – in depth analysis - TAT005 Chiacchierata sui brevetti Software

Special Thanks:

Dok (gunp!) – ValerioStormy – Tutti gli iscritti al Fan Club di Tecnica Arcana su Facebook (creato da AlexArt) e tutti gli ascoltatori che mi hanno segnalato problemi con il nuovo sito! Grazie!

No related posts.

Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , , ,
  1. 正規品高品質
    22 luglio 2015 a 21:50 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    大 ウェブサイト。 のプレンティここに| | 情報情報 参考に有用。 私は も ANS美味しいで共有をに送信します。ともちろん | あなたのあなたのために、感謝ありがとう！
    正規品高品質

  2. baju muslim anak keke
    16 novembre 2015 a 8:51 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    Ulasan bagus tentang busana muslim ini sangat bermanfaat. Luar biasa sekali dan penting
    diketahui. Semua orang yang pakai maupun sedang mencari baju muslim seperti gamis dan koko di Indonesia harus baca ulasan ini.
    Mampir juga website saya ya, banyak tulisan menarik yg pasti berguna buat para fans baju muslim dari Baju Muslim Anak KeKe.

    Thank you.

  3. toko online instan
    17 novembre 2015 a 5:50 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Ulasan yg keren terkait hosting & olshop ini sangat bermanfaat.

    Bagus sekali & bermanfaat sekali. Siapa aja yang make ataupun sedang
    mencari layanan webhosting terbaik di Indonesia dan online shop kudu baca ulasan ini.

    Silakan mampir juga situs gw ya min, banyak artikel bagus yg bisa jadi bermanfaat bagi para pemakai jasa web hosting.
    BR.

  4. Playbox fpr iphone
    1 dicembre 2015 a 7:50 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely helpful information particularly the last part :) I
    care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

  5. busana muslim keke
    7 dicembre 2015 a 1:35 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    Ulasan bermanfaat soal busana muslim ini sangat bermanfaat.
    Luar biasa banget & penting. Tiap mereka yg pakai maupun lagi cari
    baju muslim spt gamis dan koko di Indonesia perlu baca artikel ini.
    Kunjungi juga situs ane yabro, banyak artikel menarik yg
    pasti bermanfaat bagi siapa aja pengguna busana muslim dari Baju Muslim Keke.
    Tq.

  6. Hanuman Chalisa Lyrics
    16 dicembre 2015 a 13:05 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    Very quickly this web site will be famous among all blogging viewers, due to it’s good articles or reviews

  7. vps
    9 gennaio 2016 a 6:56 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    You can change the priority of downloading files and
    also set a command to be executed at the end of the download queue completion. Thus many new
    sites can be designed by the excellent new tools.
    NUUO’s PC-Based NVR (IP+) is a recording solution that
    can handle up to 128 IP network cameras. Linux server configuration and massively used applications affect the server’s
    ability to handle the workload.

  8. February 2016 Blank Calendar
    28 gennaio 2016 a 10:43 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there I am so thrilled I found your website, I really found you
    by accident, while I was looking on Yahoo for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also
    love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I
    have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
    be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great b.

  9. hafiz doll
    8 marzo 2016 a 21:54 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    Artikel yg bermanfaat terkait hafiz doll Silakan kunjungi juga situs
    ane ya bro, banyak artikel tentang hafiz talking doll.
    Tq.

  10. kue ulang tahun bandung
    7 maggio 2016 a 10:50 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or
    blog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled
    upon this website. Reading this info So i am happy to show that I’ve a very just right unmcanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.

    I so much no doubt will make sure to don?t overlook this site and provides it a look regularly.

  11. master 12 jordan
    6 giugno 2016 a 1:10 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita
  12. yepplocal.com
    6 giugno 2016 a 17:55 | #12
    Rispondi | Cita

    I highly recommend Dr. Furlong to relieve aany
    persn with varicose blood vessel issues, not just didd he take his time with my Granny,
    yet the interest she obtained from the medical assistance
    from the workplace was tthe best-made heer really feel right in the house.

  13. ขายยาขับเลือด
    28 giugno 2016 a 17:07 | #13
    Rispondi | Cita

    This article provides clear idea in support of the new people of blogging, that genuinely how to do blogging and site-building.

  14. địa điểm du Lịch Nha trang
    17 luglio 2016 a 9:46 | #14
    Rispondi | Cita

    Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make critically articles
    I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus
    far? I amazed with the analysis you made
    to make this particular publish incredible. Wonderful process!

  15. Tandy
    12 ottobre 2016 a 20:06 | #15
    Rispondi | Cita

    magnificent points altogether, you just won a logo new reader.

    What could you suggest in regards to your put up that you made some days ago?
    Any certain?

  16. safe driving tips
    19 novembre 2016 a 8:10 | #16
    Rispondi | Cita

    Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a
    look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me.
    Thanks, quite nice article.

  17. http://tinyurl.com/he96ydv
    18 dicembre 2016 a 5:48 | #17
    Rispondi | Cita

    What’s up to every single one, its actually a pleasant for me to go to see this site, it includes useful Information.

  18. https://is.gd/NM9IN7
    18 dicembre 2016 a 5:59 | #18
    Rispondi | Cita

    These are truly cool YouTube video clips, its my good luck to pay a visit this web site and finding these awesome YouTube videos.

Pagine dei commenti
  1. Nessun trackback ancora...