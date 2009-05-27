Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 039 – Requiem for a Hero

TAT 039 – Requiem for a Hero

27 maggio 2009 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [56:24m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Duke Nukem Forever è passato a miglior vitaDopo la piacevolissima parentesi al FRU’09, torna Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica per ricordare la dipartita di Duke Nukem: la sua  leggenda vivrà per sempre.

Link:

Digitalia! Davvero ancora non lo conoscete?
6 Giugno: venite numerosi all’All About Apple! Grandi (spero) presentazioni sul retrocomputing!

Salerno SuperStar: Pensieri dal FRU’09
FORTE VFX1 – Casco per Realtà Virtuale
Usare Linux è un segno di attività criminale
John Gilmore scrive ad All About Apple
Bryan Lunduke dice che “Linux fa schifo” ;-)
John Carmack: Doom3 sarà Open Source nonostante il brevetto di Creative
John Carmack: Tech5 (Rage/Doom4) è progettato per essere rilasciato facilmente come Open Source

La Posta:

UTS dumps Sun email for Exchange
Oracle Compra Sun

La sigla di coda è Arkanoid-Musica di Caricamento per C= 64, remixata da Manolo (Lo-Lo)! Confrontatela con l’originale!

Musica utilizzata:
Blazej Lindner Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

Lee Jackson – Grabbag  – Duke Nukem Theme

Chopin’s Funeral March By The Edison Concert Band (1906)

  1. Alberto
    27 maggio 2009 a 20:07 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    Ciao Carlo,
    vedo che non sono l’unico che praticamente è in giro con la fascia di lutto al braccio per la prematura dipartita di “Duke Nukem”.
    Anche se non era decisamente il suo stile… un “de profundis” ci starebbe bene. :)

  2. flare
    29 giugno 2009 a 20:13 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    ciao Carlo,
    il remix della musica di caricamento di arkanoid e’ stupendo, dove posso
    comprarlo? Sai se Manolo ha intenzione di mettere su itunes qualcosa?

    fla’

  3. Carlo
    1 luglio 2009 a 9:42 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    @Flare: mi fa piacere che piaccia anche a te, sinceramente non so che criteri usi Manolo per la distribuzione dei suoi pezzi, ma se mi mandi una mail vedo di metterti in contatto diretto con lui! Ciao!

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...