TAT 039 – Requiem for a Hero
Dopo la piacevolissima parentesi al FRU’09, torna Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica per ricordare la dipartita di Duke Nukem: la sua leggenda vivrà per sempre.
Tecnica Arcana Social:
Seguiamoci su Twitter! Vi va?
Iscrivetevi al TA Fan Club su Facebook, ed inviate le vostre immagini tecnologiche! Modding, gadget, progetti elettronici o semplicemente il vostro desktop (foto fatte da voi, non “rubate” da altri siti, mi raccomando! )
Link:
Digitalia! Davvero ancora non lo conoscete?
6 Giugno: venite numerosi all’All About Apple! Grandi (spero) presentazioni sul retrocomputing!
Salerno SuperStar: Pensieri dal FRU’09
FORTE VFX1 – Casco per Realtà Virtuale
Usare Linux è un segno di attività criminale
John Gilmore scrive ad All About Apple
Bryan Lunduke dice che “Linux fa schifo”
John Carmack: Doom3 sarà Open Source nonostante il brevetto di Creative
John Carmack: Tech5 (Rage/Doom4) è progettato per essere rilasciato facilmente come Open Source
La Posta:
UTS dumps Sun email for Exchange
Oracle Compra Sun
La sigla di coda è Arkanoid-Musica di Caricamento per C= 64, remixata da Manolo (Lo-Lo)! Confrontatela con l’originale!
Musica utilizzata:
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
Lee Jackson – Grabbag – Duke Nukem Theme
Chopin’s Funeral March By The Edison Concert Band (1906)
Ciao Carlo,
vedo che non sono l’unico che praticamente è in giro con la fascia di lutto al braccio per la prematura dipartita di “Duke Nukem”.
Anche se non era decisamente il suo stile… un “de profundis” ci starebbe bene.
ciao Carlo,
il remix della musica di caricamento di arkanoid e’ stupendo, dove posso
comprarlo? Sai se Manolo ha intenzione di mettere su itunes qualcosa?
fla’
@Flare: mi fa piacere che piaccia anche a te, sinceramente non so che criteri usi Manolo per la distribuzione dei suoi pezzi, ma se mi mandi una mail vedo di metterti in contatto diretto con lui! Ciao!
