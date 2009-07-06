TAT 040 – Il Volo sul Tardis del Duca a Moto Perpetuo
Tutto quello che sapevate da TAT 39 è falso!
Il Duca protesta per il frettoloso trattamento subito nella scorsa puntata: è tutt’altro che defunto… o quasi! E a proposito di Vaporware, il comitato scientifico di Steorn sbugiarda l’Orbo – il supposto generatore di energia gratuita ed infinita della casa irlandese.
id Software acquistata da Zenimax, quale futuro per il rilascio come Open Source dei motori di gioco Tech? Avete mai sentito nominare il modello di gestione di un progetto Open Source del… Doctor Who?
Link:
Duke Nukem in Tribunale – I documenti
ZeniMax acquista id Software – Wolfenstein
Firefox 3.5 – Statistiche di download – Dailymotion in HTML5
I produttori orientali di PC temono Microsoft
Steorn Orbo – Il verdetto del comitato scientifico
Origine dei nomi di TUTTI (o quasi) i personaggi dei videogiochi
Il modello di sviluppo del software Open Source del Doctor Who
IGN Best of E3 2009 – Scribblenauts: God Vs Chtulhu – God Vs The Kraken
Il romanzo di Bioshock
Buon 30esimo compleanno Capcom!
Arriva il feed storico di Tecnica Arcana – Archivio 2006 – feed / itunes
La posta:
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Non ho ancora ascoltato la puntata ma ho provato il tag (audio) dell’HTML5 nel mio sito/podcast! E’ bellissimo: senza flash c’e’ la possibilita’ di ascoltare in “streaming”.
Grazie!
Sono contento che il Duca non sia definitivamente morto e conoscendolo bene, mi pareva strano. Il Duca vivrà per sempre, ma soltanto nei nostri cuori. Preferisco vivere di nostalgia, piuttosto che vedere un Duke Nukem forever fatto con i piedi e pieno di bug. Il rischio infatti è di ritrovarsi con un gioco obsoleto e deludente visti i tempi di sviluppo. A questo punto forse sarebbe meglio che fosse una nuova casa a sviluppare il gioco con un motore grafico dell’ultima generazione e senza troppi problemi legali. Ma questo credo che sia difficile, quindi a mio parere sarebbe meglio se il gioco non vedesse mai la luce.
Ma il tardis vola? Pensavo piuttosto traslasse in diverse dimensioni. Cmq Lieto di sentire di nuovo notizie del duca.
ti do la scusa per prendere finalmente l’Iphone……
http://www.iphoneland.it/giochi-iphone/duke-nukem-3d-presto-su-iphone/
ciao Carlo!
sempre GRANDE!
