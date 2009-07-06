Tutto quello che sapevate da TAT 39 è falso!

Il Duca protesta per il frettoloso trattamento subito nella scorsa puntata: è tutt’altro che defunto… o quasi! E a proposito di Vaporware, il comitato scientifico di Steorn sbugiarda l’Orbo – il supposto generatore di energia gratuita ed infinita della casa irlandese.

id Software acquistata da Zenimax, quale futuro per il rilascio come Open Source dei motori di gioco Tech? Avete mai sentito nominare il modello di gestione di un progetto Open Source del… Doctor Who?

Link:

Duke Nukem in Tribunale – I documenti

ZeniMax acquista id Software – Wolfenstein

Firefox 3.5 – Statistiche di download – Dailymotion in HTML5

I produttori orientali di PC temono Microsoft

Steorn Orbo – Il verdetto del comitato scientifico

Origine dei nomi di TUTTI (o quasi) i personaggi dei videogiochi

Il modello di sviluppo del software Open Source del Doctor Who

IGN Best of E3 2009 – Scribblenauts: God Vs Chtulhu – God Vs The Kraken

Il romanzo di Bioshock

Buon 30esimo compleanno Capcom!

Arriva il feed storico di Tecnica Arcana – Archivio 2006 – feed / itunes

La posta:

Olidata Altro

Linux Pardus

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance

Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

