TAT 041 – It’s a Sony, in 3D
Puntata dedicata all’intrattenimento domestico: con la scusa di analizzare le ultime novità di casa Sony, approfittiamo per addentrarci nelle nuove tecnologie 3D che presto invaderanno le nostre case.
Dopo una rapida carellata sulle nuove schede video Direct X 11, ecco arrivare Heroes of Newerth un nuovo RTS multipiattaforma, insieme al supporto linux confermato per Rage e id Tech 5.
Links:
PS3 Slim la recensione
Ps3: il 3D è alle porte!
nVidia scettica su DirectX11
AMD presenta Eyefinity e il gaming a 24 Megapixel
Heroes of Newerth
Carmack dice “si” a Rage per Linux
TTimo conferma
Amate il gaming su Linux? Giocate (e fate numero!) su Quake Live!
La posta:
La prima fotocamera Open Source
Sushezi, maki made easy
Tribunale Texano contro Microsoft Word
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Il feed storico di Tecnica Arcana – Archivio 2006 – feed / itunes
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
No related posts.
Ciao
Complimenti come al solito per la puntata molto interessante!
Sarei interessato alla betakey per HON se è ancora disponibile
Grazie!
p.s: Quando lo rifarai un altro live? hehe
Bella puntata Carlo, ma non ho capito bene, HoN sarà disponibile anche per Linux?
P.S.
Vorrei un invito per Heroes of Newerth
Ciao Carlo, pare che gli inviti per heroes of newerth non siano ancora finiti… EVVAI HO FATTO IN TEMPO!!!!
Ho corso come un matto in bicicletta e sono arrivato in tempo!!!
P.S.: ne vorrei uno, ma credo si fosse capito ^_^
E’ rimasto qualcosina per me ??? se così non fosse .. pazienza! Ottimo TAT come sempre Carlo !
Complimenti, gli inviti per la beta di Hon a :
- Criminal90
- Stefem
- Kamin
sono stati inviati.
Mi spiace Robert, purtroppo ne avevo solo 3 e sono stati tutti assegnati agli ascoltatori in stretto ordine cronologico.
Se ne arrivassero altri, ripeterò volentieri!
@Criminal: altro live… eh, devo essere sincero per il momento non è in programma, ma potrei alzarmi una mattina con una gran voglia di rifarlo, non si sa mai!
@Stefem: certo! Anche la beta è già disponibile per linux, serve un driver con OpenGL 2.0
@Kamin: oh… allora dovrò inventarmi qualcos’altro: non voglio avere ascoltatori sulla coscenza… per la beta di un giochino poi!
Buon divertimento ragazzi, e datemi due dritte perché a DotA non ho mai giocato e mi trovo proprio spaesato!
Grazie ho ricevuto la key e mi sono registrato, la grafica del gioco è molto bella!
Peccato speravo che ci fosse qualcosa in programma ;( comunque attenderò pazientemente
Complimenti ancora per i podcast Carlo continua così!
Ricevuto lo sto scaricando adesso, grazie Carlo!
Non ti preoccupare per la corsa in bicicletta sono abituato
Lo testerò stasera dopo la lunga giornata di lavoro e ti farò sapere.
Ottima puntata come sempre Carlo, e devo dire che ci voleva un nuovo episodio sul gaming!
A proposito di gaming 3D lascio a te e agli altri ascoltatori due link che avevo raccolto per un articolo -ahimé rimandato- su WizAndChip.
http://mtbs3d.com/gallery/index.php?cat=18
http://www.nvidia.com/object/3D_Vision_Overview.html
Ritenterò.. sarò più fortunato !
@Carlo
OpenGL 2.0?
No problema, sono alla 3.1!:)
Purtroppo non sono molti i titoli che mi permettono di usare Linux
sulla mia gentoo non riesco ad aggiornare il gioco (Heroes of Newerth) alla versione corrente…qualcuno di voi hai il mio stesso problema?
ps dopo che automaticamente ha effettuato il download il patcher si blocca al 99%.
hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked
up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the
website a lot of times previous to I could get it
to load correctly. I had been wondering if
your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement
in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more
of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this
again soon.
Possibly you have used by getting the Personal Wine Coupon Code simply to acknowledge that you can not utilize this more affordable it supplies?
Anybody whom service providers online simple Personal
Wine Coupon Code would’ve expert this problem.
These types of Personal Wine Coupon Code will typically be extremely cherished simply by internet
customers thinking about that they make them end up being concerns in addition to expertise referring to appropriate revenues.
You can prevent almost any kind of troubles along with
using a Personal Wine Coupon Code ought to you know they will to
make necessary approaches rather than they will. A great deal
of the worries completely taken in with the aid of clients feature:
.
Obtaining the done Personal Wine Coupon Code: Most
Personal Wine Coupon Code use an occasion time-frame across that
they could stop taken advantage of to get a
more low-cost price or merely simply helpful method.
Together, an added individual rather back could acquire arbitrary utilizing your Personal Wine Coupon Code which consist of passed
her expiry day when your business have in reality never ever deactivated this sort of decline.
Lots of. Not always taking a look at the Personal Wine Coupon
Code totally. Prior to opting to exactly what exactly kind
of Personal Wine Coupon Code need to be taken advantage of anyone efficiently might
well aren’t thrilled to found out locate the most from making use
of. You can not presume practically all Personal Wine Coupon Code
offer a produced lesser. A lot of them requires you complete special items of greenbacks of things to find the actual additional economical price.
Particular various other individuals discovered important firms to give an example cost-free adjustments, transportation and several others.
Falling getting a specific Personal Wine Coupon Code.
On the numerous other hand, you could use software application applications keep to the authentic Personal Wine Coupon Code
so that you could utilize them in spite of the reality that essential.
You can have a large volume lots of money
on a routine month-to-month basis using the ideal Personal Wine Coupon Code when you are getting
online. Obtaining this sort of Personal Wine Coupon Code may not be simple.
Need to be fact, you’re more than likely to be investing lots
of impartial hunting for individuals Personal Wine Coupon
Code.
You need to acknowledge utilizing Personal Wine Coupon
Code in the answerable strategy or perhaps you execute discover youself to get
spending a much more considerable expenditure for any individual
probabilities. It does not produce simply thinking about that to recognize an instead a ton of elements being made easily readily
available with a little asking expense as an end result of Personal Wine
Coupon Code.
Possibly you have used by getting the Personal Wine Coupon Code merely to recognize that you can
not utilize this more economical it gives? Since they make them become worries and
also effectiveness associating with important revenues,
these kinds of Personal Wine Coupon Code will
generally be incredibly cherished merely by web buyers.
Getting the done Personal Wine Coupon Code: Most Personal Wine Coupon Code utilize
an occasion time-frame all over that they can quit taken advantage of to obtain a much more
cost-effective expenditure or merely merely beneficial technique.
Prior to choosing to exactly what specifically sort
of Personal Wine Coupon Code have to be made use of anybody well can well aren’t
thrilled to found out locate the most from taking advantage of.
Possibly you have made use of by acquiring the Personal Wine Coupon
Code simply to acknowledge that you can not use this much less costly
it provides? These types of Personal Wine Coupon Code will commonly be incredibly appreciated simply by internet customers
taking into consideration that they make them end up being issues together with know-how describing relevant incomes.
Before choosing to precisely what specifically kind of Personal Wine Coupon Code need to be utilized
anyone effectively could well aren’t delighted to discovered locate the most from using.
When you are acquiring online, you could have a big quantity outstanding offers
of money on a routine monthly basis making usage of the best Personal Wine Coupon Code.
Potentially you have utilized by acquiring the Personal
Wine Coupon Code merely to identify that you can not use this cheaper it supplies?
These kinds of Personal Wine Coupon Code will normally be
surprisingly valued just by internet customers thinking concerning that
they make them finish up being concerns together with expertise referring to
appropriate profits.
Prior to opting to exactly what specifically kind of Personal Wine Coupon Code must be made usage of anyone efficiently may well aren’t thrilled to
discovered find the most from utilizing. You can have a huge
volume fantastic deals of money on a regular month-to-month basis using the best Personal
Wine Coupon Code when you are getting online. Obtaining this kind of Personal Wine Coupon Code may not be uncomplicated.
I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of
your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to
write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind producing a post
or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write regarding here.
Again, awesome website!
It’s fantastic that you are getting ideas from this article as well as from our discussion made
here.
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple
tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Thanks
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and
thought I might check things out. I like what I see so
i am just following you. Look forward to finding out
about your web page yet again.
低価格,特価 CASIO【カシオ】スタンダード【クオーツ】【デジタル表示】【ストップウォッチ】メンズ腕時計/AE-1300WH-2A 格安,新作
Wouldn’t College Daays be fantastic if it’s seen with the
cutting edge VR systems that wjll arrive in a little
while iin the near future? The coming days of VR porno Is so intense that it blows my mind to ponder it.
卸売価格,割引販売 TP3183 2016秋冬 zaiko メンズ ディアドラ SENSEプラクティスフーデージャケット DIADORA2016FW テニスdiaテニスアパレル13ＦＷ 品質満点
Fantastic blog! Do you have any recommendations for
aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform
like Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there
that I’m completely confused .. Any tips? Appreciate it!
免税 [1987] コシュ·デュリ ブルゴーニュ·シャルドネ Bourgogne Chardonnay Jean-Francois Coche-Dury
送料無料 グッチ サングラス GUCCI GG2221S PDC/BZ マットブラック/ブラック/イエロー メンズ レディース 低価格,特価
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a high risk determination outstanding post!
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with useful information to work on. You
have done a formidable task and our entire group will probably be thankful to you.
Thanks designed for sharing such a nice idea, paragraph is nice, thats why i have read it entirely
I usually do not create a leave a response, but after reading a few of the remarks on TAT
041 – It’s a Sony, in 3D | Tecnica Arcana Podcast.
I do have a couple of questions for you if you don’t mind.
Could it be just me or do a few of the responses look as if they are left by
brain dead visitors? And, if you are posting at other online social sites, I’d like
to follow anything fresh you have to post. Would you make a list of every one of all
your social community pages like your Facebook page, twitter feed, or linkedin profile?