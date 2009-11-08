Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza

TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza

8 novembre 2009 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [57:38m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

the white chamber un grande adventure indipendente!Quale occasione migliore di una piovosa domenica novembrina per esplorare il mondo del gaming indipendente e scovare qualche chicca per passare una giornata battuta dalla pioggia!

Parliamo inoltre di Linux con l’intervista a nVidia, l’apertura (relativa) di Skype e le mie impressioni di Ubuntu 9.10.

Link:

the white chamber: grandiosa avventura fantahorror indipendente.
Judith: lo storytelling assume una nuova dimensione.
2D Boy affida WoG al Pay-as-you-want: i risultati
Il caso Lose/Lose
Il video di avvertimento di Symantec
Phoronix intervista NVIDIA sui driver Linux
Skype Open Source?
Follie di Mezzanotte a Manhattan per Motorola Droid
Ubuntu-it
Computer Action Show

L’episodio sul Theremin con Michelangelo Rocchetti

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Il feed storico di Tecnica Arcana – Archivio 2006 – feed / itunes

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

No related posts.

Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , , ,
  1. c5570207508861785444
    3 settembre 2016 a 6:27 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    Most of us thought actual property brokers have been the one ones who
    possessed all of the knowledge, data, and secrets of easy methods to professionally sell a home.

  2. Velo Appartement
    14 settembre 2016 a 14:36 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    Parfait pour une utilisation intensive, le Care Antis III peut supporter jusqu’à 150 kg.

    Il est équipé d’une masse d’inertie de 11 kg
    et d’un système de freinage silencieux.

  3. Oakley Sunglasses
    18 settembre 2016 a 18:29 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Get mens Oakley sunglasses at queeniefashion[com].

    Buy your preferred brands in the most popular designs at price all $9.95.

  4. Geri
    3 ottobre 2016 a 0:47 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    I still can not quite feel that I could be one of those reasding through the
    important recommendations found on youjr web site. My family and I are sincerely thankful for the generosity and for giving me the advantage to pursue
    my own chosen profession path. Appreciate your sharing tthe important information I acquirfed from your web
    site.

  5. Isis
    19 ottobre 2016 a 3:14 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello i just visited your website for the first time
    and i certainly liked it, i saved it and will return.

  6. taxi service near me 10467
    1 novembre 2016 a 20:02 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    The new journey-hailing service, known as Line Taxi , is an enlargement of Nihon Kotsu’s current app.

  7. audiobooks started
    10 novembre 2016 a 22:42 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    Wow! In the end I got a webpage from where I be able to
    genuinely obtain valuable data concerning my study and knowledge.

  8. w88indobet
    12 novembre 2016 a 7:40 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    Article writing is also a fun, if you know after that you can write if not it
    is complex to write.

  9. landscape supply travelers rest sc
    13 novembre 2016 a 12:33 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    Planting woody perennials en masse also provides winter structure for
    the landscape.

  10. ephedra pills
    29 novembre 2016 a 7:52 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    The authors figured calorie-restriction led to weight loss, of
    the break down of protein regardless, fat and carbohydrates.

  11. laptop lenovo
    2 dicembre 2016 a 1:00 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita

    It’s truly very complicated in this busy life to listen news
    on Television, so I only use web for that purpose, and obtain the hottest news.

  12. imvu cheats
    4 dicembre 2016 a 0:34 | #12
    Rispondi | Cita

    I like reading a post that can make men and women think.
    Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!

  13. ブライダルエステ 鹿児島 マタニティ
    5 dicembre 2016 a 11:20 | #13
    Rispondi | Cita

    ブライダルエステがどのようなものかというと、結婚式のドレス姿が最も華やかになるよう、真皮の調子を整え手当を行う女性専用のエステのコースのことをいいます。

  14. marketing strategy
    6 dicembre 2016 a 1:18 | #14
    Rispondi | Cita

    I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here, but
    I believed this post was once good. I don’t recognise who you’re
    but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you happen to are not already.

    Cheers!

  15. 頻尿尿漏れ
    6 dicembre 2016 a 1:31 | #15
    Rispondi | Cita

    トイレについさっき行ったのにまた行きたくなる、睡眠時に尿意を感じて４～５回も目が覚めるなどのケースに悩まされている男性は案外多いようです。
    頻尿の原因や、病気だとしたら何が考えられるのか、男女や子供との違いや、何科を受診すればいいのかについて考えていきます。
    頻尿は、当時は中高年の女性に多数見られましたが、近年は若い人にも多く、20代女性の20％、30代女性の30％、40代女性の40％にみられるといわれています。
    トイレが近くなったり、回数が増えたりすることは、年齢に伴う老化現象で発症することもあります。
    膀胱炎は、男性よりも、奇跡的に女の人に多い病気です。
    女性の頻尿で、尿の回数は増えているものの、ほかの自覚症状はなく、尿量も幾度もトイレに行くために出ないか、出てもごく少量の例で、子宮筋腫や卵巣腫瘍など膀胱周囲の臓器のアクシデントにより膀胱が圧迫された可能性を考える必要があります。
    水をよく飲む、おしっこに頻繁に行く、疲れているなどいつもと様子がおかしいなと感じたケースは、すぐに病院に連れて行きましょう。

  16. offres emploi comme technicien architecture
    6 dicembre 2016 a 16:39 | #16
    Rispondi | Cita

    Tres bon article..je partage :)

  17. auto Insurance
    7 dicembre 2016 a 12:47 | #17
    Rispondi | Cita

    If you wish for to increase your know-how only keep visiting this site and be updated
    with the most up-to-date information posted here.

  18. filehippo latest version download
    7 dicembre 2016 a 16:40 | #18
    Rispondi | Cita

    There are different fantastic options of CCleaner and I recommend you examine them all.

  19. isometric bicep curl
    8 dicembre 2016 a 6:40 | #19
    Rispondi | Cita

    My family members all the time say that I am killing my time here at web, except I know I am getting knowledge
    every day by reading thes pleasant articles or reviews.

  20. うつ病　不安障害　克服法　大阪府富田林市
    9 dicembre 2016 a 1:30 | #20
    Rispondi | Cita

    どうも。　不安障害って　悲しくなるほど　いやです。　本人は　しんどくて　どうしたらいいか　わからないのに　周りの人には　理解できない　からです。　それが　精神的な苦痛が　余計に　増えて　悪化　方向に進む　のです。
    そんな　ストレス障害を　身体に負担をかけず　短期間で　完治させる　方法が　掲載されています。　

  21. salon
    9 dicembre 2016 a 4:08 | #21
    Rispondi | Cita

    近年の脱毛は、あなただけでムダ毛を取り去るというのではなく、大分のエステティックサロンや皮膚科などに出向いて施術してもらうというのが常識です。

  22. upcoming car racing movies 2015
    9 dicembre 2016 a 23:44 | #22
    Rispondi | Cita

    We also provide a particular classification at the end of movies so bad that you simply need
    to watch.

  23. buy Rose Bowl 2017 tickets
    10 dicembre 2016 a 17:18 | #23
    Rispondi | Cita

    The Rose Bowl itself was constructed in 1922 to host the
    Tournament of Roses, prior to that, the game was played in Tournament Park.

  24. SummerSlam tickets 2017
    11 dicembre 2016 a 12:04 | #24
    Rispondi | Cita

    SummerSlam functions the WWE’s greatest Superstars in a weekend
    of no-holds-barred matches, fan events, and autograph signings.

  25. mlb all star game 2017 tickets
    11 dicembre 2016 a 16:35 | #25
    Rispondi | Cita

    It really is anticipated that the All-Star Game will not only be a enhance for the profile of Cincinnati, but also be a boon economically.

  26. impossible
    11 dicembre 2016 a 20:59 | #26
    Rispondi | Cita

    Only wanna comment on few general things, The website layout is perfect,
    the content material is very superb :D .

  27. jasa pembuatan website
    12 dicembre 2016 a 13:23 | #27
    Rispondi | Cita

    I went over this web site and I conceive you have a lot of excellent info,
    saved to my bookmarks (:.

  28. https://kidblog.org/
    12 dicembre 2016 a 17:09 | #28
    Rispondi | Cita

    The first thing is knowing the exact location and parameters that is being leased.
    Seaside is basically a quiet region in Oregon and the
    condos and villas are located in peaceful neighborhoods as well.

    They may be the hanging kind, like the hanging spider plants or you could have one erected like the stately rubber plant.

  29. buy Ryder Cup 2018 tickets
    12 dicembre 2016 a 18:06 | #29
    Rispondi | Cita

    David Johnson came to Hazeltine as just an additional Ryder
    Cup fan but grew to become a sensation as he holed an unlikely twelve-foot
    putt.

  30. test
    13 dicembre 2016 a 1:29 | #30
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this web page regularly, if so then you
    will without doubt obtain good knowledge.

  31. velo appartement pliable amazon
    13 dicembre 2016 a 3:56 | #31
    Rispondi | Cita

    Le Kettler Racer 1 est un vélo de cycling robuste et immune destiné aux sportifs souhaitant s’initier au cyclisme indoor.

  32. valise cabine air france
    13 dicembre 2016 a 5:20 | #32
    Rispondi | Cita

    C’est pourquoi le nombre de roues est un détail à privilégier lorsque vous achetez une
    valise rigide ou souple.

  33. Christian Louboutin Boots
    13 dicembre 2016 a 9:51 | #33
    Rispondi | Cita

    It’s genuinely very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, therefore I only
    use internet for that purpose, and obtain the
    most up-to-date information.

  34. hoc thie ke web tphcm
    13 dicembre 2016 a 16:10 | #34
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great article! We are linking to this particularly great
    post on our site. Keep up the good writing.

  35. vocal rehearsal techniques for actors
    14 dicembre 2016 a 15:22 | #35
    Rispondi | Cita

    Usually the singer should work with a ton of air pressure or breathing pressure to be able
    than it’s designed to perform to drive on the torso enroll upward further.

  36. best raspberry seed oil
    14 dicembre 2016 a 18:12 | #36
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there friends, how is everything, and what you wish for to
    say regarding this paragraph, in my view its really
    amazing for me.

  37. acne scar removal
    14 dicembre 2016 a 20:13 | #37
    Rispondi | Cita

    Excellent blog уоu havee hᥱгe.. It’s difficult tߋ
    find quality writing likie yoսrs nowadays. I tгuly appгeciate individduals ⅼike you!
    Тake care!!

  38. sell my house for cash today
    14 dicembre 2016 a 22:18 | #38
    Rispondi | Cita

    Individuals who need to sell their property fast are particularly susceptible to this threat, as there are lots of questionable customers who will press
    you to sell to them.

  39. annal bleach
    14 dicembre 2016 a 23:36 | #39
    Rispondi | Cita

    I appreciate, ϲause I found just wht I usеd too bbe lⲟoking
    for. You have ended my fourr dday lengthy hunt! God Bless уou
    mɑn. Haνe а geat daʏ. Bye

  40. buy Lollapalooza tickets 2017
    15 dicembre 2016 a 5:54 | #40
    Rispondi | Cita

    Other notable acts also gracing the 2015 bill include The Weeknd, alt-J, Alabama Shakes, Kaskade,
    George Ezra, Alesso, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, Brand New, Bassnectar, and Of Monsters and Guys, among many other folks.

  41. office workout routine desk
    15 dicembre 2016 a 14:58 | #41
    Rispondi | Cita

    Nice replies in return of this question with genuine arguments
    and telling the whole thing about that.

  42. specific trees
    15 dicembre 2016 a 18:58 | #42
    Rispondi | Cita

    Just what I was looking for, regards for posting.

  43. www.cheeseonlinestore.com
    15 dicembre 2016 a 20:03 | #43
    Rispondi | Cita

    It’s a wonderful tool for both owners and those looking to
    buy or rent. If you are taking this as a serious
    consideration, you may want to keep a few things in mind.
    Whether the property is taken care of by the owner or
    a property manager, open a conversation about how maintenance is handled.

  44. car service to jfk from westchester
    15 dicembre 2016 a 22:38 | #44
    Rispondi | Cita

    You get to the straight, you’ve gotten a second key
    for the automotive, while you activate what ailing name the quick
    setting (forgot what its actually known as), the car lowers and a few different things occur.

  45. Chicago Screen Printer
    16 dicembre 2016 a 12:38 | #45
    Rispondi | Cita

    Ԝrite mօгe, thɑts all Ӏ hаve to say.
    Literally, it seems as though үou relied оn the video to make your pοint.
    Yoᥙ defimitely ҝnow what yοure talking aƅout, why throw away
    youг inttelligence ߋn just posting videos tⲟ yоur site ѡhen yߋu сould bee
    gіving uus skmething enlightening tߋ reаd?

  46. new racing movies 2014
    17 dicembre 2016 a 3:56 | #46
    Rispondi | Cita

    But while this minute hook up with regular collaborator Adam McKay is undoubtedly Ferrellis picture,
    non-converts may still get a kick out of Sacha Baron Cohen’s
    generally dedicated turn as ornate French competitor Jean Girard, an assortment
    of high-powered contest scenarios and unashamedly politically-incorrect jokes, and cameos from numerous real-life NASCAR racing drivers, commentators and authorities.

  47. naturopathica carrot seed oil
    17 dicembre 2016 a 5:34 | #47
    Rispondi | Cita

    The doctor referred to as me today and advised that there’s a lump in my thyroid and to go for
    a blood test.

  48. istanbulvipminibüskirala
    17 dicembre 2016 a 5:45 | #48
    Rispondi | Cita

    I know this website presents quality depending articles
    and other material, is there any other web page which presents such stuff
    in quality?

  49. Sasquatch tickets 2017
    17 dicembre 2016 a 22:01 | #49
    Rispondi | Cita

    Sasquatch Festival attendees have the possibility to play these games many months earlier
    than feasible otherwise.

  50. Dak Prescott Jersey
    18 dicembre 2016 a 3:00 | #50
    Rispondi | Cita

    This is the right site for anyone who hopes
    to find out about this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue
    with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand
    new spin on a topic which has been discussed for
    years. Great stuff, just excellent!

Pagine dei commenti
  1. Nessun trackback ancora...