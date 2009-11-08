Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza

TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza

8 novembre 2009
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [57:38m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

the white chamber un grande adventure indipendente!Quale occasione migliore di una piovosa domenica novembrina per esplorare il mondo del gaming indipendente e scovare qualche chicca per passare una giornata battuta dalla pioggia!

Parliamo inoltre di Linux con l’intervista a nVidia, l’apertura (relativa) di Skype e le mie impressioni di Ubuntu 9.10.

Link:

the white chamber: grandiosa avventura fantahorror indipendente.
Judith: lo storytelling assume una nuova dimensione.
2D Boy affida WoG al Pay-as-you-want: i risultati
Il caso Lose/Lose
Il video di avvertimento di Symantec
Phoronix intervista NVIDIA sui driver Linux
Skype Open Source?
Follie di Mezzanotte a Manhattan per Motorola Droid
Ubuntu-it
Computer Action Show

L’episodio sul Theremin con Michelangelo Rocchetti

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

