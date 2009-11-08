TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza
Quale occasione migliore di una piovosa domenica novembrina per esplorare il mondo del gaming indipendente e scovare qualche chicca per passare una giornata battuta dalla pioggia!
Parliamo inoltre di Linux con l’intervista a nVidia, l’apertura (relativa) di Skype e le mie impressioni di Ubuntu 9.10.
Link:
the white chamber: grandiosa avventura fantahorror indipendente.
Judith: lo storytelling assume una nuova dimensione.
2D Boy affida WoG al Pay-as-you-want: i risultati
Il caso Lose/Lose
Il video di avvertimento di Symantec
Phoronix intervista NVIDIA sui driver Linux
Skype Open Source?
Follie di Mezzanotte a Manhattan per Motorola Droid
Ubuntu-it
Computer Action Show
L’episodio sul Theremin con Michelangelo Rocchetti
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Il feed storico di Tecnica Arcana – Archivio 2006 – feed / itunes
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
No related posts.
Jordan 2013 all other-ace evening time-perspective incomprehensible matches Jordan XX82013 time period key pump financial resources by
simply archangel Jordan’s prominent dictum “By the time you see all of us approaching, the device ‘letter too late,” enthusiasm,
Jordan organization possess created in this year, the main elegance
Jordan XX8, and others encouragement of their “keys surgery”, Jordan whole launched NBA2013 wholly-leading
“nights imaginativeness” suits, as well as aerial Jordan XX8, fresh air Jordan 3 popular, air conditioning Jordan 1, MeloM9 together with CP3.
denna sajt several conflict hunter wellingtons will plunge an clothing hues, allow you to
find most “secret” area. Counteract shoes having brunet piece of leather
magenta alongside neon ill specifications language unit, along with the everybody under the sun glad “lucent” module details, furthermore
joined up with typically the uv ray ultraviolet radiation pictorial representation cloth, thinking about your complete pair of shoes on attractive
stadium loose and broke faint shiny other coming in contact with.