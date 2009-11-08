Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza

TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza

8 novembre 2009 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [57:38m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

the white chamber un grande adventure indipendente!Quale occasione migliore di una piovosa domenica novembrina per esplorare il mondo del gaming indipendente e scovare qualche chicca per passare una giornata battuta dalla pioggia!

Parliamo inoltre di Linux con l’intervista a nVidia, l’apertura (relativa) di Skype e le mie impressioni di Ubuntu 9.10.

Link:

the white chamber: grandiosa avventura fantahorror indipendente.
Judith: lo storytelling assume una nuova dimensione.
2D Boy affida WoG al Pay-as-you-want: i risultati
Il caso Lose/Lose
Il video di avvertimento di Symantec
Phoronix intervista NVIDIA sui driver Linux
Skype Open Source?
Follie di Mezzanotte a Manhattan per Motorola Droid
Ubuntu-it
Computer Action Show

L’episodio sul Theremin con Michelangelo Rocchetti

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Il feed storico di Tecnica Arcana – Archivio 2006 – feed / itunes

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

No related posts.

Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , , ,
  1. coque personnalisée
    24 marzo 2017 a 11:04 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up
    what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying
    your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger
    but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for inexperienced blog writers?
    I’d certainly appreciate it.

  2. gadai bpkb
    24 marzo 2017 a 21:47 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    To be a good businessman, one needs to have good enterprise qualities and abilities.

  3. pinterest login in
    25 marzo 2017 a 3:13 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Put aside the fact you’d be wearing an outfit made of sugar-coated marshmallows: browse the
    neckline for this thing. The first-time, you are going to be guided to make a new board and pin the photo to
    it.

  4. make money fast gta 5 online
    25 marzo 2017 a 13:03 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    For example, in case your niche is dog food, make your area something like If you do
    not know what to choose or if everyhing you choose is
    already in use, www doot yourname dott com will most definitely still be out
    there and always a fantastic selection.

  5. http://blogs.Rediff.com/lucioraynor0/2017/03/23/motivational-quotes-to-obtain-you-via-the-full-week-february-4-2014
    25 marzo 2017 a 15:00 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    Find delectable hen recipes for your upcoming celebration, barbecue,
    or even household meet.

  6. comprar esponja konjac en Natividad
    26 marzo 2017 a 1:13 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I think that you need to publish more
    about this issue, it may not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t speak about these subjects.
    To the next! Cheers!!

  7. eagleracing.Sakura.ne.jp
    26 marzo 2017 a 3:18 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    O que se passa amigos , sua fantástico post sobre o
    tema da ensino e totalmente definido, mantê-lo o tempo todo.

  8. Adidas NMD Runner R1
    26 marzo 2017 a 3:36 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    This site is my inhalation, real wonderful design and
    Perfect articles.

  9. web
    26 marzo 2017 a 6:06 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    We dug our pond with shovels and it was not an easy task.

    D-Mannose is one of the most popular and the best remedies for those who are suffering from cystitis or urinary bladder infections.
    A shady place is very important because the fish can get sun-burned, and that will not be
    a good thing.

  10. Salvador
    27 marzo 2017 a 9:35 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    The firm had 15 days to request a hearing or give the Board
    with an assurance of volunteer conformity.

  11. Dick
    27 marzo 2017 a 13:15 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thhe FitBitFlex is snug too put on and is a good gadget to trace
    your health.

  12. preço de cupcake pequeno
    27 marzo 2017 a 13:35 | #12
    Rispondi | Cita

    Um tanto após passar da metade do tempo a assar circunstanciado na receita, você deve começar para fazer
    teste do magrelo, ou seja, incorporar um magricela dentro de cupcake e também se este sair terso
    cupcake está findo contudo, se transpor sujo a tamanho ele precisa
    assar mas alguma coisa.

  13. download Chuttalabbayi (2016) Telugu film songs
    27 marzo 2017 a 19:52 | #13
    Rispondi | Cita

    With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of
    plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of
    exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it
    seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
    Do you know any solutions to help stop content from being stolen?
    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

  14. Katherina
    28 marzo 2017 a 9:10 | #14
    Rispondi | Cita

    I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure
    of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content
    so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot
    of text for only having one or 2 pictures.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

  15. share ahrefs pro
    28 marzo 2017 a 18:37 | #15
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess
    I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say,
    I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
    Do you have any points for novice blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

  16. roblox hack for robux
    28 marzo 2017 a 22:59 | #16
    Rispondi | Cita

    Roblox affords a a couple of levels of security: for all players,
    Roblox actively monitors all chats for inappropriate content or behavior.

  17. online advertising jobs in india
    29 marzo 2017 a 3:09 | #17
    Rispondi | Cita

    Getting product marketing on the web does
    not depend upon having a web pabe both.

  18. make money fast in los angeles
    29 marzo 2017 a 20:02 | #18
    Rispondi | Cita

    For mosst people, an online facet hustle is the easiest
    strategy to get started; you can find free WiFi a number of places and the startup cozts are minimal.

  19. streaming series online free scandal
    30 marzo 2017 a 7:13 | #19
    Rispondi | Cita

    Streaming will inevitably get to a degree the place they’ll beat the cable corporations on a cost war
    alone.

  20. used porsche cayenne nj
    30 marzo 2017 a 15:34 | #20
    Rispondi | Cita

    General Mills – proprietor of locally well-liked Diablitos Underwood deviled ham – reported in a submitting earlier this 12 months that it had taken a
    $38 million pre-tax loss on the sale of its native unit
    to an undisclosed third social gathering.

  21. rockabilly style
    30 marzo 2017 a 17:05 | #21
    Rispondi | Cita

    First off I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not
    mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing.
    I’ve had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting
    my ideas out there. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips?
    Cheers!

  22. tischkicker figuren fc bayern
    30 marzo 2017 a 18:55 | #22
    Rispondi | Cita

    Auch zwischen der Suchanfrage „Tischnkicker gebraucht findet
    man im Netz sic einiges.

  23. bester kickerball
    30 marzo 2017 a 19:09 | #23
    Rispondi | Cita

    Informationen rund um das Themenkreis gibt es nachträglich im fokgenden Konsulent (schweiz.,
    österr.) um einem Tidchkicker Vergleich.

  24. darmowe wróżby online
    31 marzo 2017 a 2:11 | #24
    Rispondi | Cita

    Jeśli nie masz pary, daj się namówić na randkę z
    sąsiadem czy krewnym znajomego.

  25. Indian Girls Room
    31 marzo 2017 a 22:52 | #25
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thoughts Map Enterprise Planning Thoughts Map Prerequisite For Enterprise Success: Comply with the
    pondering process of setting up your business for long-time period success.

  26. mobile marketing
    1 aprile 2017 a 3:25 | #26
    Rispondi | Cita

    hello thеre and thank you ffor your information – I һave ceгtainly picked uup anything new from right
    here. I didd however expertise some technical issues using tis
    site, as I experienceⅾ to reload the websіte many times previous to I ϲoᥙld get
    it to load properly. I had been wondering
    if уour web hosting is OK? Not tat I’m compⅼaining, but ѕluggish loading instances tіmes will verу freqquently aaffect your lacement in googⅼe
    and could damaǥe yoᥙr high-quality score if аɗvertising annd markеting
    with Adաords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can looқ out foor much more of your respective interesting content.

    Ensure that you սpdate this again soon.

  27. cheap nfl jerseys
    1 aprile 2017 a 18:47 | #27
    Rispondi | Cita

    Nice answer back in return of this difficulty with solid arguments and describing the whole thing concerning that.cheap nfl jerseys

  28. Top 10 Tablets for Gaming
    2 aprile 2017 a 2:47 | #28
    Rispondi | Cita

    I prompt that you consider them and implement
    them nicely earlier than you start allowing worker owned gear into your corporation.

  29. bons de remise
    4 aprile 2017 a 11:52 | #29
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
    Very useful info specially the final phase :) I deal with
    such information much. I was looking for this particular info for a very lengthy time.
    Thanks and best of luck.

  30. http://cheezburger.com/8985577472
    4 aprile 2017 a 20:08 | #30
    Rispondi | Cita

    How the %BT% matter was always on almost all head in recent times.
    What is it has to exactly where indicate? House choose to outline in which on my web site can I find some support?

  31. racing2hack. us
    5 aprile 2017 a 11:25 | #31
    Rispondi | Cita

    In some instances, our CSR Racing 2 hack
    instrument will ask you to show that you’re a human with a brief human verification take
    a look at.

  32. rijlessen
    5 aprile 2017 a 19:15 | #32
    Rispondi | Cita

    After completing no less than several years (twelve months learners, twelve months P1 and 3 years
    P2), the driving force has graduated from what could be deemed being a full driver’s
    licence they are driving in Victoria and then any other state
    or territory in Australia. 3) Always have ice and tea readily available
    to help keep refreshed. The lessons you obtain from accredited
    schools of motoring also equip you using the
    right mindset.

  33. Pretty Boy Floyd Money Mayweather Website
    6 aprile 2017 a 2:14 | #33
    Rispondi | Cita

    If you are going for most excellent contents like me, simply go to
    see this website all the time as it provides feature contents, thanks

  34. code de reduction
    6 aprile 2017 a 18:54 | #34
    Rispondi | Cita

    Why visitors still use to read news papers when in this technological world all is
    accessible on web?

  35. performance analyst salary nyc
    7 aprile 2017 a 0:28 | #35
    Rispondi | Cita

    I might request you all to reply and assist me in guiding about the SAP SD as
    a profession transfer forward.

  36. http://badgerinsinkerator.blogspot.com
    7 aprile 2017 a 7:56 | #36
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thankfulness to my father who shared with me about this blog, this weblog
    is truly awesome.

  37. Anonimo
    8 aprile 2017 a 1:48 | #37
    Rispondi | Cita

    After checking out a number of the articles on your website, I honestly appreciate your
    technique of blogging. I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back in the
    near future. Please check out my web site too and let me know your opinion.

  38. Maryann Narciso
    8 aprile 2017 a 12:43 | #38
    Rispondi | Cita

    Etsy is an on-line buying location chock-full of handmade items, vintage goods, and crafting supplies. Etsy provides a comfortable site for buyers and sellers to conveniently interact and community. Childrens’ Items is one of the numerous classes on Etsy, below are the top five shops for handmade children’ clothes and accessories.

  39. trade bearings
    8 aprile 2017 a 13:57 | #39
    Rispondi | Cita

    Quality content is the main to attract the viewers to pay a visit the
    web page, that’s what this web site is providing.

  40. curatenie profesionala canapele
    9 aprile 2017 a 2:24 | #40
    Rispondi | Cita

    When preparing for your housecleaning, you will want to gather your tools and supplies that you will
    be using. This process is wonderful for darker fabrics which could hide soiling very well.
    Well in such cases, perfect means to fix get the home and office cleaned would be to hire some professional cleaning services that can handle
    the cleaning of one’s place easily and provide comfort
    out of this necessary task in to-do list after your working hours.

  41. Katia
    9 aprile 2017 a 20:10 | #41
    Rispondi | Cita

    One of the best place to start out discovering these culturally sensitive corporations
    is thru your neighborhood.

  42. steroids
    11 aprile 2017 a 22:27 | #42
    Rispondi | Cita

    Aside from mental problems, steroid use commonly
    causes severe acne.

  43. YouTube
    12 aprile 2017 a 7:56 | #43
    Rispondi | Cita

    Excellent post! We will be linking to this great post on our website.
    Keep up the good writing.

  44. time adjusting
    15 aprile 2017 a 7:45 | #44
    Rispondi | Cita

    F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I am very satisfied to
    peer your article. Thank you so much and i’m looking forward to contact you.
    Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

  45. 4 table saw
    15 aprile 2017 a 20:39 | #45
    Rispondi | Cita

    Nice blog here! Additionally your website rather a lot up fast!
    What host are you the use of? Can I get your associate hyperlink for your host?

    I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  46. فروش بک لینک با کیفیت
    17 aprile 2017 a 13:47 | #46
    Rispondi | Cita

    Fantastic blog you have here but I was wanting
    to know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics
    discussed in this article? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get
    feedback from other experienced individuals that share the same
    interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.

    Cheers!

  47. Tamera
    17 aprile 2017 a 20:04 | #47
    Rispondi | Cita

    As a result of Jordan released the particular navy blue in addition to a
    tap snakeskin form of aura Jordan 10 cheap was unveiled
    to received a number of endorsements along with asked for. This sets running shoes on this final
    part is going to capable the incomprehensible hide. Colubrid snake the skin touch as
    part of charcoal up against the web outer casing be seen very robust, graphic is actually apparent and extremely chaotic.

    Snow northern glassware outsole can bring that the great so creativity.
    To deep help in design and style; your great feel; delicate
    arrival, this one shoe destined to get the basketball strike out, in addition the most desirable alternative styles someone summer months move.
    This kind of baleful “grass snake” regardless whether just
    like a few ancestors impulse, why don’t we waiting
    and watch.

  48. computer repair
    17 aprile 2017 a 21:11 | #48
    Rispondi | Cita

    Nous avons créé ce website pour les débutants tout comme pour
    les joueurs de poker professionnels aguerris.

  49. cheap ncaa jerseys China
    19 aprile 2017 a 2:19 | #49
    Rispondi | Cita

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my
    agreement. Do you know any ways to help reduce content
    from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.cheap ncaa jerseys China

  50. rankblazer.com
    19 aprile 2017 a 7:43 | #50
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello to every single one, it’s truly a nice for me to pay a visit this web site, it
    contains valuable Information.

Pagine dei commenti
  1. Nessun trackback ancora...