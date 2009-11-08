Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza

TAT 042 – Il Giorno dell’Indipendenza

8 novembre 2009 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [57:38m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

the white chamber un grande adventure indipendente!Quale occasione migliore di una piovosa domenica novembrina per esplorare il mondo del gaming indipendente e scovare qualche chicca per passare una giornata battuta dalla pioggia!

Parliamo inoltre di Linux con l’intervista a nVidia, l’apertura (relativa) di Skype e le mie impressioni di Ubuntu 9.10.

Link:

the white chamber: grandiosa avventura fantahorror indipendente.
Judith: lo storytelling assume una nuova dimensione.
2D Boy affida WoG al Pay-as-you-want: i risultati
Il caso Lose/Lose
Il video di avvertimento di Symantec
Phoronix intervista NVIDIA sui driver Linux
Skype Open Source?
Follie di Mezzanotte a Manhattan per Motorola Droid
Ubuntu-it
Computer Action Show

L’episodio sul Theremin con Michelangelo Rocchetti

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Il feed storico di Tecnica Arcana – Archivio 2006 – feed / itunes

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

No related posts.

Categorie:TAT, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , , ,
  1. cigarette addiction
    20 aprile 2017 a 4:18 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    You merely spot onne of the Clove holders on end of your cigarette
    fillter and proceed along with your smoking.

  2. Gus Kramer
    21 aprile 2017 a 7:48 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    The object of the sport is to make the very best 5-card hand attainable.

    You may need a certain qualifying hand to win a prize; in the
    sport Jacks or Higher, for example, you may need no less than a pair of jacks
    to win one thing. The better the hand, the more
    you’ll win.

  3. doctor’s note
    21 aprile 2017 a 19:24 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    L’Euro de football à toutes les sauces en ce mois de juin et après les
    Twist & Foot de Betclic celui-ci va notamment donner l’occasion de participer à des très nombreux freerolls sur PMU Poker que ce soit
    pour des parties spéciales veille de match des
    Bleus ou dans le cadre des missions 24H Chrono, la nouvelle promotion du website.
    Toujours a hundred% Poker quand un bon nombre de websites de jeux d’argent en ligne
    mise sur la diversification, PokerStars vient lui de lancer le Money Royal,
    des grilles quotidiennes à compléter en jouant sur
    les tables de cash game.

  4. natureal weight loss
    22 aprile 2017 a 23:04 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    Le however de la guerre psychologique est d’aboutir à l’affaiblissement psychological de vos adversaires.

  5. https://tubemateforpc.info
    26 aprile 2017 a 13:39 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any internet
    browser compatibility problems? A couple of my blog audience have complained about my site not working
    correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
    Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?

  6. tevaplaceqb.webnode.com
    27 aprile 2017 a 7:12 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    Jordan ones premiums variation to send new shade of the near
    future, initially the vamp is given important agenda that will help to color, registered really
    3 thousand information woven-wire, blackish footwear on tongue and in crystalline outsole carry through go with,
    key being really is easy, the style of the report figures is actually: 652141-050, also
    will always listed in the long run using offshore.

  7. Mahalia
    27 aprile 2017 a 18:49 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    You might additionally know the English foreign language without must compromise
    your project or even your routine day-to-day tasks.

Pagine dei commenti
1 ... 6 7 8 234
  1. Nessun trackback ancora...