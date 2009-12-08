TAT 044 – Seasonal Off-Topics
L’atmosfera festosa fa sbandare Tecnica Arcana verso pericolosi (ma non troppo) Off-Topic, ma come al solito c’è molto da discutere e i confini tecnologici non sempre si rivelano ben delineati.
Nella (forse) ultima puntata del 2009 festeggeremo il ritorno su Twit di un Jerry Pournelle in splendida forma, e l’arrivo in Italia di X, ovvero “Little Brother” di Cory Doctorow! Faremo un salto indietro di più di un secolo per parlare di Net Neutrality “Vittoriana”, per tornare infine nel presente e dire addio a Larrabee, la controversa GPGPU di intel.
Link:
Twit 223 con Jerry Pournelle
Newton Compton porta in Italia “Little Brother” di Cory Doctorow
How Robber Barons hijacked the “Victorian Internet”
Intel cancella le prime GPU “Larrabee”
IBM invece NON cancella Cell
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
Ciao Carlo,
ottima puntata, l’off-topic è sempre gradito!
E’ fantastico ampliare i propri orizzonti, ogni tanto, e vedere quanto là fuori ci sia di fantastico e in movimento: quello che ci vuole in questi tempi di crisi, nei quali la gente si sente inerme di fronte al crollo economico. Spesso ci si scorda che al mondo esistono scienziati, scrittori e artisti in grado di mettere a frutto la loro creatività e di comunicarla al mondo intero. E persone come te ci aiutano ad apprezzare tutto cio’ che spesso cade nel dimenticatoio, o che spesso non viene neanche considerato.
Vagando nel sito di Pournelle mi son imbattuto in un suo post che (cito), ci “ricorda di cambiare la password Gmail/Hotmail eccetera”. Che storia è mai questa?! Gradirei sentire una tua opinione riguardo questo messaggio.
Da buon e-cittadino ti auguro un Natale pieno di regali open-source e mangiate ciclopiche.
PS: quest’anno credo di regalare a un mio caro amico (utente windows) la distro di Ubuntu 9.10, in cover rossa e con un bigliettino d’auguri composto con LaTeX. Che ne dici, abbastanza geek?
Un saluto e buone feste
