TA 038 – Serious Games e Tecnologie Avanzate per l’Intrattenimento
Ospite di questo episodio è Riccardo Berta, Ph.D, docente di Multimedia Digital Entertainment presso la facoltà di Ingegneria Elettronica dell’Università degli Studi di Genova.
Riccardo Berta ci offre un punto di vista inedito sul mondo dei videogiochi: l’aspetto accademico, della ricerca, delle nuove frontiere tecnologiche quali l’intelligenza artificiale, il machine learning, le nuove interfacce uomo-macchina e l’interactive storytelling.
Parleremo inoltre di Serious Games e Technology Enhanced Learning, ovvero l’uso di tecnologie derivate dal mondo dell’intrattenimento per scopi non ludici, dalla formazione scolastica e professionale fino agli usi militari.
Per finire sarà presentato il Global Game Jam 2010, la maratona planetaria non-stop di 48 ore nella quale i partecipanti si sfidano nella creazione di un videogioco originale su un tema assegnato.
Link:
Global Game Jam in Italia:
Global Game Jam 2010 a Genova [Twitter] [Streaming Video]
GGJ a Catania
Thread sul GGJ 2010 @ IndieVault.it
—-
IEEE Conference on Computational Intelligence and Games
Forza Motorsport, Drivatar AI engine
Torque Game Engine
Torcs: The Open Racing Car Simulator
Tactical Language & Culture Training System: Avvicinare i militari alla cultura del paese dove opereranno
Brain-Computer Interface and games: intervista ad Anton Nijholt
Emotiv system, first commercial device
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Ok, sono di parte, ma è stato un episodio parecchio interessante. In bocca al lupo agli organizzatori dei due chapter italiani della GGJ
P.S. Riguardo i nuovi tentativi di creare un’interfaccia ludica tramite controllo sensoriale, vorrei segnalare l’italiana Pubcompany http://bit.ly/8FVpCL
Episodio davvero interessante (anchio sono di parte però ). Se non fossi impegnato con la tesi un pensierino per il GGJ l’avrei fatto… solo l’idea di 48 di programmazione senza pause.. :O
quindi all’università fanno gare di sviluppo software come io le facevo all’età di 13 anni sul commodore vic-20! che bravi… voglio partecipare anch’io ma quanta pizza e birra c’è in palio?
Episodio molto interessante.. bravo Carlo come al solito.
Però ohhhhh professore Riccardo Berta. parliamo in modo corretto però!!
ok che va di moda, ma quando il docente universitario ha sparato la fila di “piuttosto che” con valore di disgiuntiva o sono inorridito!
