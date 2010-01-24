Ospite di questo episodio è Riccardo Berta, Ph.D, docente di Multimedia Digital Entertainment presso la facoltà di Ingegneria Elettronica dell’Università degli Studi di Genova.

Riccardo Berta ci offre un punto di vista inedito sul mondo dei videogiochi: l’aspetto accademico, della ricerca, delle nuove frontiere tecnologiche quali l’intelligenza artificiale, il machine learning, le nuove interfacce uomo-macchina e l’interactive storytelling.

Parleremo inoltre di Serious Games e Technology Enhanced Learning, ovvero l’uso di tecnologie derivate dal mondo dell’intrattenimento per scopi non ludici, dalla formazione scolastica e professionale fino agli usi militari.

Per finire sarà presentato il Global Game Jam 2010, la maratona planetaria non-stop di 48 ore nella quale i partecipanti si sfidano nella creazione di un videogioco originale su un tema assegnato.

Link:

Global Game Jam in Italia:

Global Game Jam 2010 a Genova [Twitter] [Streaming Video]

GGJ a Catania

Thread sul GGJ 2010 @ IndieVault.it

—-

IEEE Conference on Computational Intelligence and Games

Forza Motorsport, Drivatar AI engine

Torque Game Engine

Torcs: The Open Racing Car Simulator

Tactical Language & Culture Training System: Avvicinare i militari alla cultura del paese dove opereranno

Brain-Computer Interface and games: intervista ad Anton Nijholt

Emotiv system, first commercial device

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Reflections

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

